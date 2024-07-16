Breaking News
Telly Tattle: Injury no bar

Updated on: 17 July,2024 06:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Following the adage, ‘the show must go on’, she added, “I wore my scars on my skin with a smile. I love my work, come what may” 

Hunar Hale

Hunar Hale suffered an injury while shooting for her television show, Deewani. “I was wearing a sequinned black backless top. Although it made me look gorgeous on screen, it resulted in blisters, which were extremely painful,” the actor recalled. While she couldn’t get a good night’s sleep, the following morning brought no respite either. Hunar shared, “Shooting with blisters on my skin made me so uncomfortable on the set the next day. The entire process of changing into a new outfit and putting makeup on the blisters so they don’t show was quite agonising too.” Following the adage, ‘the show must go on’, she added, “I wore my scars on my skin with a smile. I love my work, come what may.” 




