Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Delhi HC grants last opportunity to Hina Khan to advance submissions in defamation case

Delhi HC grants last opportunity to Hina Khan to advance submissions in defamation case 

Updated on: 30 September,2024 10:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Actress Hina Khan claimed that she was defamed by PR consultancy Praxis Media, which got defamatory articles published against her in print and digital media

Delhi HC grants last opportunity to Hina Khan to advance submissions in defamation case 

Hina Khan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Delhi HC grants last opportunity to Hina Khan to advance submissions in defamation case 
x
00:00

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted a last opportunity to television actress Hina Khan to advance the submissions in a defamation suit filed by her against a public relations consultancy that has accused her of stealing jewellery.


The court was informed by Khan's counsel that the "Bigg Boss 11" star has been diagnosed with cancer and the lawyer has not received any further instructions in the matter.


"By way of a last opportunity, the matter is adjourned to January 2, 2025, after which the suit will be dismissed in default for non-prosecution," Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said.


The court was hearing a suit filed by Khan claiming that she was defamed by PR consultancy Praxis Media, which got defamatory articles published against her in print and digital media.

The high court had, in December 2018, passed an ex-parte ad-interim order restraining the firm and other defendants, their officers, servants, affiliates and agents from printing, publishing or broadcasting a defamatory legal notice of July 16, 2018 and any connected material accusing the plaintiff of stealing jewellery.

The matter is at the stage of completion of pleadings and admission or denial of documents.

The incident dates back to 2018 when Khan had to make an appearance at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards ceremony and took the services of a professional fashion stylist for managing clothes, jewellery and certain other items.

Her legal notice said the stylist asked the defendant firm to arrange for some jewellery and after the actress finalised one set of jewels to be worn by her, it allegedly got misplaced by the stylist's assistants in transit. The incident was reported to police and an FIR lodged.

Khan has alleged that the firm, even after being made aware of the incident and other developments, chose to leak an unsigned legal notice to the media and general public with an ulterior motive to defame, malign, and harass her.

She sent a legal notice to the firm and thereafter, filed the defamation suit in the court.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hina khan delhi high court Entertainment News television news Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK