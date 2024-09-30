Actress Hina Khan claimed that she was defamed by PR consultancy Praxis Media, which got defamatory articles published against her in print and digital media

Hina Khan Pic/Instagram

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted a last opportunity to television actress Hina Khan to advance the submissions in a defamation suit filed by her against a public relations consultancy that has accused her of stealing jewellery.

The court was informed by Khan's counsel that the "Bigg Boss 11" star has been diagnosed with cancer and the lawyer has not received any further instructions in the matter.

"By way of a last opportunity, the matter is adjourned to January 2, 2025, after which the suit will be dismissed in default for non-prosecution," Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said.

The court was hearing a suit filed by Khan claiming that she was defamed by PR consultancy Praxis Media, which got defamatory articles published against her in print and digital media.

The high court had, in December 2018, passed an ex-parte ad-interim order restraining the firm and other defendants, their officers, servants, affiliates and agents from printing, publishing or broadcasting a defamatory legal notice of July 16, 2018 and any connected material accusing the plaintiff of stealing jewellery.

The matter is at the stage of completion of pleadings and admission or denial of documents.

The incident dates back to 2018 when Khan had to make an appearance at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards ceremony and took the services of a professional fashion stylist for managing clothes, jewellery and certain other items.

Her legal notice said the stylist asked the defendant firm to arrange for some jewellery and after the actress finalised one set of jewels to be worn by her, it allegedly got misplaced by the stylist's assistants in transit. The incident was reported to police and an FIR lodged.

Khan has alleged that the firm, even after being made aware of the incident and other developments, chose to leak an unsigned legal notice to the media and general public with an ulterior motive to defame, malign, and harass her.

She sent a legal notice to the firm and thereafter, filed the defamation suit in the court.