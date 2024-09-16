Hina Khan, who is battling stage 3 breast cancer, is currently in Ahmedabad. Hina Khan reached the city for a fashion week where she walked the ramp as a gorgeous bride

In Pic: Hina Khan

Listen to this article Hina Khan walks ramp as bride amid cancer treatment: 'This wasn’t easy but...’ x 00:00

Hina Khan, the fiery woman, is not ready to stop, even as the world throws all its challenges at her. The actress, who is battling stage 3 breast cancer, is currently in Ahmedabad. Hina Khan reached the city & walked the ramp in a stunning bridal outfit. Dressed in a beautiful red lehenga with golden embroidery, the actress paired it with a matching blouse and a beautiful dupatta. Covering her hands with aalta, Hina wore heavy jewellery to enhance her overall appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan shared a beautiful reel of herself as a bride

While sharing a reel of her stunning look, Hina Khan included a motivating caption, stating, “My father always used to say, ‘Hey, Daddy’s strong girl, don’t be a cry baby, never complain about your problems, take control of your life, stand tall and deal with it.’ So I stopped worrying about the outcome and just focused on what’s within my control. The rest, I leave to Allah. He sees your efforts, hears your prayers, and knows your heart. This wasn’t easy, but I kept telling myself, ‘Keep going, Hina. DON’T EVER STOP.’"She concluded her caption by writing, “How do I look, BTW?”

Fans react as Hina Khan turns into a bride

As soon as Hina posted the beautiful reel showing her as a glamorous bride, fans started reacting to it. One said, “I’m going to cry. You are beautiful inside and out. You make me stay so strong in my current situation, so positive all the time. Thank you for radiating so much faith, love, hope, and positivity.” Another commented, “Stay strong, girl! You are so, so strong, ma sha ALLAH.” A third fan stated, “After seeing you, I feel like anything is possible if you want it.”

Hina Khan's Work So Far:

Hina, best known for her role as Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', has participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8', 'Bigg Boss 11', and 'Bigg Boss 14'. She has also appeared in movies like 'Hacked', 'Wishlist', and the short film 'Smartphone'. The diva has starred in music videos like 'Bhasoodi', 'Raanjhana', 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', 'Patthar Wargi', 'Baarish Ban Jaana', 'Main Bhi Barbaad', 'Mohabbat Hai', 'Barsaat Aa Gayi', and the recent track by Asees Kaur and Saaj Bhatt — 'Halki Halki Si'. Hina also recently made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal. She next has 'Country of Blind' in the pipeline.