Devoleena Bhattacharjee announces pregnancy news, see pic!

Updated on: 15 August,2024 08:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The pictures perfectly captured the essence of the ritual and the couple’s joy as they get ready to welcome their new family member. See the adorable announcement!

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared some happy news with her fans. The 38-year-old TV star took to Instagram to post pictures from a traditional "Panchamrit" ceremony, announcing that she is expecting her first child with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh.


Devoleena Bhattacharjee pregnant!



The pictures perfectly captured the essence of the ritual and the couple’s joy as they get ready to welcome their new family member. In one of the photos, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who has 3.2 million Instagram followers, is dressed in an emerald green saree, sitting on a couch holding a baby outfit with the message, "You can stop asking now." She’s also wearing gold jewelry. Shanwaz is seen sitting next to her, holding their pet dog in his lap.


Other photos show Devoleena with her family and close friends. Everyone is happily giving their blessings to the soon-to-be parents, creating a warm and loving atmosphere filled with support.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee pregnant, take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
About Devoleena Bhattacharjee shutting down pregnancy rumours: 

Just one month ago, Devoleena Bhattacharjee responded to these rumours with a long note requesting people to respect her privacy. Although Devoleena did not confirm or deny the reports, she emphasized that she would announce her pregnancy herself whenever she felt like it.

She began her note by writing, "Many people have been messaging me for a long time regarding my pregnancy, creating news about it. I am sure that whenever I feel like sharing such news with you all, I will do it myself. For now, please do not bother me."

She further continued, "What will you do once you find out whether I am pregnant or not? Will you create headlines, make your own content, troll, or write 2-3 nice things? But trust me, I do not crave any of these. This is my personal space, and you are not invited to bother me." 

In conclusion, Devoleena wrote, "I am sure if anyone intrudes on your personal space or creates content, you wouldn’t like it either. There is enough content on social media to keep yourself busy. I am sure by now you all understand that I do not like interference in my personal life. Thank you."

