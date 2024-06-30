Devoleena Bhattacharjee addressed the pregnancy rumors, stating that she would announce her pregnancy herself whenever she felt like it

In Pic: Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Listen to this article Devoleena Bhattacharjee addresses pregnancy rumours: ‘This is my personal space, and you are not invited to bother me’ x 00:00

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been catching headlines due to pregnancy rumors. Recently, the actress responded to these rumors with a long note requesting people to respect her privacy. Although Devoleena did not confirm or deny the reports, she emphasized that she would announce her pregnancy herself whenever she felt like it.

She began her note by writing, "Many people have been messaging me for a long time regarding my pregnancy, creating news about it. I am sure that whenever I feel like sharing such news with you all, I will do it myself. For now, please do not bother me."

ADVERTISEMENT

She further continued, "What will you do once you find out whether I am pregnant or not? Will you create headlines, make your own content, troll, or write 2-3 nice things? But trust me, I do not crave any of these. This is my personal space, and you are not invited to bother me."

In conclusion, Devoleena wrote, "I am sure if anyone intrudes on your personal space or creates content, you wouldn’t like it either. There is enough content on social media to keep yourself busy. I am sure by now you all understand that I do not like interference in my personal life. Thank you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

This long note by Devoleena came a day after she shared a series of pictures, and an alleged baby bump caught fans' attention. As soon as fans noticed the change, they rushed to the comment section to ask her if she was expecting her first child with her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh. "Gopi bahu, tum pregnant ho kya? Mujhe Kokila bhn ko khushkhabri deni h, please batana jarur," one of the fans wrote. “Is she pregnant????” added another. A third user called her, “mommy-to-be”. Another one shared, “Wow, finally ye post aa gaya jiska wait kar raha tha. Love di.” While others wrote congratulations in the comment section.

Devoleena tied the knot with her boyfriend Shanawaz Shaikh in an intimate wedding ceremony. They had a court marriage in December 2022 with close friends in attendance.