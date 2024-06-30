Breaking News
Mumbai: Mum died of cancer due to Khar gynaec’s error, says kin
Mumbai: Lake levels rise by mere inches as city yet to receive heavy rain spells
Mumbai: Andheri set for disappointment yet again over Gokhale Bridge opening?
Mumbai: Conman behind Sakinaka ‘NEET centre’ held in Karnataka
Conduct structural audits of airports: Union Govt
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Devoleena Bhattacharjee addresses pregnancy rumours This is my personal space and you are not invited to bother me

Devoleena Bhattacharjee addresses pregnancy rumours: ‘This is my personal space, and you are not invited to bother me’

Updated on: 30 June,2024 03:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Devoleena Bhattacharjee addressed the pregnancy rumors, stating that she would announce her pregnancy herself whenever she felt like it

Devoleena Bhattacharjee addresses pregnancy rumours: ‘This is my personal space, and you are not invited to bother me’

In Pic: Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Listen to this article
Devoleena Bhattacharjee addresses pregnancy rumours: ‘This is my personal space, and you are not invited to bother me’
x
00:00

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been catching headlines due to pregnancy rumors. Recently, the actress responded to these rumors with a long note requesting people to respect her privacy. Although Devoleena did not confirm or deny the reports, she emphasized that she would announce her pregnancy herself whenever she felt like it.


She began her note by writing, "Many people have been messaging me for a long time regarding my pregnancy, creating news about it. I am sure that whenever I feel like sharing such news with you all, I will do it myself. For now, please do not bother me."



She further continued, "What will you do once you find out whether I am pregnant or not? Will you create headlines, make your own content, troll, or write 2-3 nice things? But trust me, I do not crave any of these. This is my personal space, and you are not invited to bother me." 

In conclusion, Devoleena wrote, "I am sure if anyone intrudes on your personal space or creates content, you wouldn’t like it either. There is enough content on social media to keep yourself busy. I am sure by now you all understand that I do not like interference in my personal life. Thank you."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

This long note by Devoleena came a day after she shared a series of pictures, and an alleged baby bump caught fans' attention. As soon as fans noticed the change, they rushed to the comment section to ask her if she was expecting her first child with her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh. "Gopi bahu, tum pregnant ho kya? Mujhe Kokila bhn ko khushkhabri deni h, please batana jarur," one of the fans wrote. “Is she pregnant????” added another. A third user called her, “mommy-to-be”. Another one shared, “Wow, finally ye post aa gaya jiska wait kar raha tha. Love di.” While others wrote congratulations in the comment section.

Devoleena tied the knot with her boyfriend Shanawaz Shaikh in an intimate wedding ceremony. They had a court marriage in December 2022 with close friends in attendance.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

devoleena bhattacharjee Entertainment News parenting television news TV News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK