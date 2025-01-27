Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband Shanawaz Sheikh have revealed the name of their son. The couple welcomed their baby on December 18, 2024

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh

Listen to this article Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals name of her and Shanawaz Sheikh's first child x 00:00

Indian television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband Shanawaz Sheikh welcomed their first child on December 18, 2024. They welcomed their baby boy at a hospital in Mumbai. Over a month after the birth of their baby, the 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actress announced the named of their little munchkin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals name of baby boy

Making the exciting announcement, Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote on her official Instagram account, "Our hearts are overflowing as we welcome our newest family member. Meet JOY, our bundle of happiness!" with a red heart, and evil eye emoji.

She further dropped a few glimpses from the naming ceremony with her husband Shanawaz Shaikh. In the photographs shared by the actress, Devoleena Bhattacharjee looks beautiful in a red printed saree. Her ethnic ensemble was accompanied by silver jhumkas, sans makeup. The happiness of the new parents is palpable through the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

When Devoleena announced birth of her child

Last month, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh took to Instagram to share the happy news of their son's arrival. The couple took to their Instagram accounts and shared an enchanting announcement video. In the caption, Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote,

“Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our baby boy. 18.12.2024. Elated parents, Devoleena & Shanawaz.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Devoleena had tied the knot with her gym trainer, Shanawaz in December 2022.

When Devoleena spoke about balancing work and pregnancy

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee had opened up about how she is balancing her career while navigating life as a mom-to-be. She shared that she often needs assistance. She shared, “Even though I'm pregnant, I've continued shooting so that my audience can keep watching me on screen, and I can continue entertaining them. However, I have to be very careful on set, especially when climbing stairs.”

“I often need assistance because while working, it's equally important to take care of myself.”

The actress also discussed the challenges of wearing the show's elaborate costumes, particularly the heavy jewellery.

“As I play Goddess Chhathi Maiyya in this Sun Neo show, I have to wear heavy jewellery, especially the necklace and crown, which can feel extremely burdensome when worn together. But it’s a new experience, and there’s no harm in exploring something different.”