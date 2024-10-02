The actress also discussed the challenges of wearing the show's elaborate costumes, particularly the heavy jewellery

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is expecting her first child, has opened up about how she is balancing her career while navigating life as a mom-to-be. She shared that she often needs assistance.

She shared, “Even though I'm pregnant, I've continued shooting so that my audience can keep watching me on screen, and I can continue entertaining them. However, I have to be very careful on set, especially when climbing stairs.”

“I often need assistance because while working, it's equally important to take care of myself.”

The actress also discussed the challenges of wearing the show's elaborate costumes, particularly the heavy jewellery.

“As I play Goddess Chhathi Maiyya in this Sun Neo show, I have to wear heavy jewellery, especially the necklace and crown, which can feel extremely burdensome when worn together. But it’s a new experience, and there’s no harm in exploring something different.”

Devoleena shared that by nature, she feels quite similar to Chhathi Maiyya.

“Just as she takes on the fierce form of Kali Mata when angered, I too remain calm until someone deliberately tries to trouble me. But if they do, I embody the fierce spirit of Kali Mata.”

“Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya”, airs on Sun Neo. The family drama is centred on Vaishnavi, an orphan who considers Chhathi Maiyya her mother.

The show also stars Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Brinda Dahal, and Ashish Dixit.

It was on August 15, when Devoleena announced her pregnancy by performing the 'Panchamrit' ritual along with her husband and family.

Taking to Instagram, Devoleena wrote: "Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life. #panchamrit #mytribe #mypeople #soontobeparents #momtobe #dadtobe #blessed #gratitude #ganpatibappamorya #prayers".

Devoleena had tied the knot with her gym trainer, Shanwaz in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Devoleena made her acting debut in 2011 with the show ‘Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto’. She is known for playing Gopi Modi in one of the longest-running TV operas ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’. She also participated in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

