Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Devoleena Bhattacharjee opens up about challenges of navigating pregnancy and work

Devoleena Bhattacharjee opens up about challenges of navigating pregnancy and work

Updated on: 02 October,2024 08:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The actress also discussed the challenges of wearing the show's elaborate costumes, particularly the heavy jewellery

Devoleena Bhattacharjee opens up about challenges of navigating pregnancy and work

Picture Courtesy/Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Devoleena Bhattacharjee opens up about challenges of navigating pregnancy and work
x
00:00

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is expecting her first child, has opened up about how she is balancing her career while navigating life as a mom-to-be. She shared that she often needs assistance. 


She shared, “Even though I'm pregnant, I've continued shooting so that my audience can keep watching me on screen, and I can continue entertaining them. However, I have to be very careful on set, especially when climbing stairs.”


“I often need assistance because while working, it's equally important to take care of myself.”


The actress also discussed the challenges of wearing the show's elaborate costumes, particularly the heavy jewellery.

“As I play Goddess Chhathi Maiyya in this Sun Neo show, I have to wear heavy jewellery, especially the necklace and crown, which can feel extremely burdensome when worn together. But it’s a new experience, and there’s no harm in exploring something different.”

Devoleena shared that by nature, she feels quite similar to Chhathi Maiyya.

“Just as she takes on the fierce form of Kali Mata when angered, I too remain calm until someone deliberately tries to trouble me. But if they do, I embody the fierce spirit of Kali Mata.”

“Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya”, airs on Sun Neo. The family drama is centred on Vaishnavi, an orphan who considers Chhathi Maiyya her mother.

The show also stars Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Brinda Dahal, and Ashish Dixit.

It was on August 15, when Devoleena announced her pregnancy by performing the 'Panchamrit' ritual along with her husband and family.

Taking to Instagram, Devoleena wrote: "Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life. #panchamrit #mytribe #mypeople #soontobeparents #momtobe #dadtobe #blessed #gratitude #ganpatibappamorya #prayers".

Devoleena had tied the knot with her gym trainer, Shanwaz in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Devoleena made her acting debut in 2011 with the show ‘Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto’. She is known for playing Gopi Modi in one of the longest-running TV operas ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’. She also participated in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

devoleena bhattacharjee indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK