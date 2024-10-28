Breaking News
Updated on: 28 October,2024 04:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

This year, Sony SAB’s leading actors share how they are preparing for the upcoming occasion of Dhanteras and the things they plan to purchase this season.

Prachi Bansal to buy gold for her mom; Garimah Parihar excited to welcome a new car this Dhanteras

Prachi Bansal & Garimah Parihar

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations, symbolising spiritual victory and prosperity. On this auspicious day, purchasing new items during the favourable muhurat is believed to bring blessings and good fortune throughout the year. This year, Sony SAB’s leading actors share how they are preparing for the upcoming occasion of Dhanteras and the things they plan to purchase this season.


Prachi Bansal-‘On Dhanteras, my mom usually takes care of everything’


Prachi Bansal, who essays the role of Sita in 'Shrimad Ramayan', shared that usually it’s her mom who takes care of things, but as she is living alone, she makes sure to do the puja. The actress, while talking about her Dhanteras plans, shared, “On Dhanteras, my mom usually takes care of everything that needs to be bought. But since I've been living alone for some time now, I make sure to do the pooja. Whenever I have a break from shooting, I try to buy something for my mom and dad. I have never really bought anything for myself, and even this year, if I find the time, I would definitely like to buy new utensils and gold for my mom.”


Garimah Parihar plans to buy a new car

Garimah Parihar, who essays the role of Deepti in 'Pushpa Impossible', is all set to have a fresh start as she is planning to buy a new car. The actress revealed her Dhanteras plans and shared, "Every Dhanteras, we usually welcome prosperity by buying gold, but this year, I’ve decided to start my Diwali celebrations with something different and exciting—a new car! It’s a fresh beginning for the festive season, and I’m sure it’s going to be an amazing ride ahead, both literally and figuratively. Here’s to embracing new traditions and looking forward to all the joy and celebrations Diwali brings!"

Mansi Sharma- ‘ excited to add something unique to my collection’

Mansi Sharma, who essays the role of Shilpa Khanna in 'Badall Pe Paon Hai', said, "On this Dhanteras, I believe it's important to buy a silver plate for the pooja, as it brings purity and good luck. Silver has a special place in our traditions, and using it in the rituals is believed to invite blessings. This year, I'm excited to add something unique to my collection, something special that will not only be part of the celebrations but also remind me of the joy and positivity of this festive season.”

