Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Dhartiputra Nandini actor Aman Jaiswal killed in road accident in Mumbai

'Dhartiputra Nandini' actor Aman Jaiswal killed in road accident in Mumbai

Updated on: 18 January,2025 12:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Aman Jaiswal was rushed to Cama Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said an official of Amboli police station

'Dhartiputra Nandini' actor Aman Jaiswal killed in road accident in Mumbai

Aman Jaiswal Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
'Dhartiputra Nandini' actor Aman Jaiswal killed in road accident in Mumbai
x
00:00

TV actor Aman Jaiswal (23) died after a truck rammed into his motorbike on Jogeshwari road in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, police said. He was known for a lead role in the TV serial "Dhartiputra Nandini".

Jaiswal was rushed to Cama Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said an official of Amboli police station. A case for rash and negligent driving was registered against the truck driver and an investigation was on, he added.




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Accident mumbai news jogeshwari Entertainment News television news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK