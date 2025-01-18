Aman Jaiswal was rushed to Cama Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said an official of Amboli police station

Aman Jaiswal Pic/Instagram

TV actor Aman Jaiswal (23) died after a truck rammed into his motorbike on Jogeshwari road in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, police said. He was known for a lead role in the TV serial "Dhartiputra Nandini".



Jaiswal was rushed to Cama Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said an official of Amboli police station. A case for rash and negligent driving was registered against the truck driver and an investigation was on, he added.

