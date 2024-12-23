As Edin Rose has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house, she, who was behind making Shrutika Arjun the Time God and voting against Digvijay Rathee, reacted to the Splitsvilla fame’s eviction in a conversation with us at Midday

In Pic: Digvijay Rathee and Shilpa Shirodkar

Listen to this article Exclusive! Did Shilpa Shirodkar conspire against Digvijay Rathee? Edin Rose makes SHOCKING revelation

Digvijay Rathee's eviction from Big Boss 18 was one of the most controversial events of the reality show. His eviction didn’t sit well with fans, who made the reality TV star trend on Google, X, and other platforms. Now, as Edin Rose has also been evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house, she, who was behind making Shrutika Arjun the Time God and voting against Digvijay Rathee, reacted to the Splitsvilla fame’s eviction in a conversation with us at Midday and called out Shilpa Shirodkar for being a mastermind.

While reacting to Rathee’s eviction she said, “Digvijay’s eviction was absolutely not right; it was the worst thing this season. It was very unfair. He was a top 5 contestant, and having such an eviction in the middle was the shittiest thing ever. If it had been based on audience votes, it would have been a different matter, but an in-house eviction was really bad."

Shilpa planned Digvijay Rathee’s eviction?

Further making a shocking revelation about Shilpa Shirodkar’s plan to evict Digvijay, Eidin told us, "Shilpa ma’am’s vote made a difference. She wanted Digvijay to leave, which is why she took my name. My vote didn’t make much of a difference, but still, I feel very guilty about it."

Further saying Shilpa Shirodkar ‘kisi ki nahi hai’, she stated, “Shilpa Shirodkar is loyal to no one, and I want her to leave as soon as possible. The way she played the game by taking my name and wasting her vote—her real intent was to get Digvijay evicted. She’s a big gamer, and she’s not on anyone’s side.”

She also regretted making Shrutika Arjun the Time God of the house and stated, “If I hadn’t made Shrutika the Time God, Digvijay wouldn’t have been evicted now.”

The actress concluded the conversation by saying, "Shilpa ma’am has overstayed in the house; she’s so boring. Get her out this Friday."

More details about Digvijay Rathee

Digvijay has now joined the list of other evicted contestants which includes Hema Sharma, Muskan Bamne, Gunratna Sadavarte, Nyrra Banerji, Shehzada Dhami, Alice Kaushik, Arfeen Khan, and Tajinder Bagga. Digvijay gained popularity with the dating reality show Splitsvilla X5 and he gained popularity on the show because of his frequent clashes with Siwet Tomar.