Breaking News
Maharashtra won't have LoP: Bawankule
Congress will probe defeat, ensure Mahayuti fulfils its poll promises: Patole
Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit
Maharashtra election result: ECI submits gazette, notification to guv
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Dipshikkha Nagppal Mental health doesnt discriminate it can affect anyone

Dipshikkha Nagppal: 'Mental health doesn’t discriminate, it can affect anyone'

Updated on: 25 November,2024 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

TV actress Dipshikkha Nagppal says that mental health doesn’t discriminate and that celebrities talking about the issue can help others

Dipshikkha Nagppal: 'Mental health doesn’t discriminate, it can affect anyone'

Dipshikkha Nagppal. File pic

Listen to this article
Dipshikkha Nagppal: 'Mental health doesn’t discriminate, it can affect anyone'
x
00:00

Actress Dipshikkha Nagppal, who is seen in the show “Megha Barsenge”, says that mental health doesn’t discriminate and that celebrities talking about the issue can help others.  


“People look up to celebrities, and when they speak openly about issues like mental health, it sends a powerful message. Mental health doesn’t discriminate, no matter how successful or wealthy you are, it can affect anyone. Recognising it and taking action can truly transform your life”, she said.


The actress talked about how she sought professional help during her tough times. “I sought help from my doctor, Anjali Chhabria, during some of the toughest times in my life, including my divorce. Back then, I found myself reacting very differently to my children, something I couldn’t understand.


“I had always wanted kids, so I kept questioning why I was speaking to them with so much frustration and anger. My doctor explained that my reactions were tied to my emotional struggles. I was a new mother at the time, and there was no elder in my home to guide me or my children through what was happening”, she said.

The actress said that therapy changed everything. “It helped me build a beautiful relationship with my children. That’s why my advice is to not wait until you’re upset or depressed to see a therapist. Even when you’re happy, therapy can help you grow and understand yourself better. It gives you a safe space to talk, where someone listens without judgment and helps you make sense of things".

“When we talk to friends or family, it’s rare to find someone who truly listens without imposing their perspective. Most people don’t want to hear what they consider “drama” and often give advice based on their understanding, not your reality. That’s why seeking expert help is so important it helps you live life in a way that feels meaningful and fulfilling", she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mental Health health television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK