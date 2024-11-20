Divyanka Tripathi, in an interview with Mid-Day, opened up about dealing with frivolous media during the early days of her career. She also shared that when she debuted, it was a time of 'sansani'

In Pic: Divyanka Tripathi (Pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Divyanka Tripathi on dealing with frivolous media during Banoo Main Teri Dulhann: 'Vo phase sansani vala tha'- Exclusive x 00:00

Divyanka Tripathi gained immense success right after her first show, 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann', but success often comes at a price. She had to deal with frivolous media scrutiny. In a conversation with 'Mid-Day', the actress, who recently donned the hat of a magician in her show 'The Magic of Shiri', opened up about her journey to stardom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress shared how, during her time, she didn't have social media to share her point of view. The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' star also mentioned that the era was one of 'sansani'.

‘I couldn’t handle the frivolous media’

Opening up about early fame, she said, "Fame was not difficult, and attention was not difficult because I was too grounded for that. I have seen some people whose attitude changes with each successful show. Many of my friends are like that, but it didn’t happen to me because I knew that I had to come back down to the same place. However, what I couldn’t handle was the frivolous media during the time when I started. You see, back then, there was no medium to speak your truth since social media wasn’t accessible"

‘Vo phase 'sansani' vala tha’

She further continued and stated that she had to face frivolous media, adding, "We say a lot about social media. People say that social media may be a boon but also a curse. However, we tend to focus more on the curse, but no one addresses how it has given a voice to people, including artists like us. Back in those days, false news would spread easily. Kyunki vo phase 'sansani' vala tha and no one could say it was wrong because there was no medium to do so. You would write something, but how could we prove it was false? At that time, the makers and channels didn’t offer much support because, for them, every news was news. They were fine with it, but I used to feel stressed during that time."

Banoo Main Teri Dulhann is a popular Indian television drama that follows the journey of Vidya (Divyanka), a simple and uneducated girl, as she navigates challenges in her marriage to Sagar (Sharad Malhotra), a mentally impaired man

Stay tuned to 'Mid-Day' for more such news and everything happening in Tinsel Town.