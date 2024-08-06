Dus June Kii Raat actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says she wants to be chosen for being the perfect fit for the character and not her popularity

Priyanka Chahar

Listen to this article Being the right fit x 00:00

Life has not been a bed of roses for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, but her time in the industry has taught her to be patient and sparked her passion for acting. The actor, who became a household name after the hit show Udaariyaan (2021), considers the upcoming JioCinema series, Dus June Kii Raat as her web debut. However, it may be noted that she appeared in the Ullu series, 3G Gaali Galoch Girls (2019). “When I took it up, I was new in Mumbai. I didn’t know which platform it was coming on. [They promised] to shoot it aesthetically, and I was in a difficult situation at that time. Later, when I learnt how it would [be projected], I requested them to [cancel the show] and offered to return the remuneration. I don’t count 3G... as my debut. There was no one to guide me. [The project] affected me somewhere, but I also learnt a lesson to pick up projects that highlight my acting and to [pick the right] collaborators. I have so much more to achieve,” shares Choudhary, who is thrilled to finally work in an Ektaa R Kapoor production.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having watched Ektaa’s shows and Tusshar Kapoor’s Golmaal franchise, Choudhary was already a fan. “I was excited to work with them. Tusshar sir is hard-working, punctual, disciplined, and a good actor. He was exactly how I imagined him to be before I started working with him. Dus June Kii Raat also gave me an opportunity to try a new genre. The show has comedy and a mysterious element to it. It is light-hearted and gives off the ’90s vibe in the music and background,” says the actor of the series that revolves around Panauti, an unfortunate man with notorious bad luck, and his quest to reopen his father’s theatre.

Choudhary believes that viewers will find the show entertaining and relatable. Irrespective of how it fares, she says that she is glad to have tried a new genre. She shares, “I don’t think of the end result when I pick up projects. When I started my career, I was not dedicated. It was after Udaariyaan that I began taking the profession seriously. Now, I only look at the different characters I can portray. I believe I am more focused, passionate, and dedicated to my work. I still enjoy giving auditions because I want them to find me as the right fit for the character and not rope me in because of my popularity.”