This year, Sony SAB’s leading actors from Sumeet Raghavan to Sooraj Thapar, share their cherished Dussehra memories

In Pic: Sooraj Thapar and Sumeet Raghavan

Listen to this article Dussehra 2024: Sooraj Thapar to Sumeet Raghavan, celebs recall the good old days and share happy memories x 00:00

Dussehra, symbolizing the victory of good over evil, holds a special place in the hearts of many. This year, Sony SAB’s leading actors from Sumeet Raghavan to Sooraj Thapar, share their cherished Dussehra memories, from participating in Ramleela performances to enjoying traditional sweets. Reflecting on the significance of the festival, they also offer personal insights into the values it imparts in today’s world.

ADVERTISEMENT

'cherished memories of watching the Ramayana'- Sujay Reu

Sujay Reu, who essays the role of Lord Ram in Shrimad Ramayan, said, “I have cherished memories of watching the Ramayana on TV and listening to my grandmother’s stories about Lord Ram and Raavan. As I grew older, I came to appreciate the deeper significance of Dussehra and how it symbolizes the victory of good over evil. While I’ve never participated in a Ramleela, I’ve enjoyed watching many performances across India. It’s quite surreal to think that now I am playing Lord Ram. My message to fans is to embody the wisdom and integrity of Lord Ram in our daily lives. In today’s fast-paced world, it’s crucial to maintain our composure and learn valuable lessons from his life.”

'Dussehra is a time for reflecting on childhood memories'- Sumeet Raghavan

Sumeet Raghavan, who essays the role of Rajesh in Wagle Ki Duniya, said, “Dussehra is a time for reflecting on childhood memories filled with joy and enthusiasm. It reminds me that good always triumphs over evil. I believe the essence of the festival lies in adhering to our core morals and values. I encourage everyone to embrace the positivity of this festival and let it bring joy and happiness into your lives”

'We must rise above our inner Ravana'- Aakash Ahuja

Aakash Ahuja, said, “I have pleasant memories related to Dussehra, especially when my brother and I dressed up as Lord Ram and Lakshman for a local event. It made me connect deeply with the values that Lord Ram represents. Dussehra serves as a reminder that we all carry different characters within us. We must rise above our inner Ravana and embody the virtues of Ram. To my fans, I must say: embrace the lessons of Dussehra in your lives and strive to conquer negativity.”

'Dussehra was a time of sweet rice and jalebis'- Sooraj Thapar

Sooraj Thapar shared, “During my childhood, Dussehra was a time of sweet rice and jalebis, along with watching Ramleela with my family. I vividly remember the excitement of seeing Ravan set ablaze. This year, even though I am in Chandigarh and my kids are in Mumbai, I plan to create something special for them to celebrate our traditions. On Dussehra, I urge everyone to let go of anger and embrace forgiveness. Just as Lord Ram defeated Ravan with truth, releasing past issues brings peace and allows us to focus on happiness.”