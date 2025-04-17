Breaking News
2 years after breakup, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia reunite for a project

Updated on: 17 April,2025 04:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ex-couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are all set to reunite on screen for the first time since their split. They will be seen together in a short film titled Naafs

2 years after breakup, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia reunite for a project

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan

2 years after breakup, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia reunite for a project
Ex-couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia made headlines last year after confirming their breakup. Pavitra and Eijaz, who met during Bigg Boss 14 and started dating, parted ways after being together for over two years. Now, the former couple is all set to reunite on screen for the first time since their split. They will be seen together in a short film titled Naafs, produced by actor Dalljiet Kaur.


Eijaz Khan on reuniting with Pavitra Punia


While it's true that the ex-couple is appearing in a project together, there’s a catch—the film was actually shot back in September 2023, shortly after their stint on Bigg Boss. Eijaz, in a conversation with HT, shared: “Humne yeh teen saal (3 years) pehle shoot kiya tha. Iss se zyada I don’t want to comment about this. Dalljiet se jaa kar pucho.”


Meanwhile, Dalljiet Kaur added, “Both Eijaz and Pavitra are professional actors. I shot with them just after they came out of the Bigg Boss house, and their fans adored them. They were magic on screen. Unfortunately, it took this long to release.”

She further said, “Yes, I know they’re not together anymore, but that’s their choice and I respect that. But as individuals and outstanding artists, I think when they came together, it was literally like fire. Their performance, the chemistry—everything was outstanding.”

About Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan—last seen in Naagmani and Jawan (starring Shah Rukh Khan), respectively—developed a close bond during their time on Bigg Boss.
 Despite a love-hate dynamic with occasional disputes, the two often reconciled, sharing both tense and joyful moments.

Their camaraderie extended beyond the show, with joint appearances at various events and parties. Notably, both still have pictures of each other on their social media profiles, hinting at a lingering connection, despite taking separate paths in their careers.

For the unversed, that season of Bigg Boss was won by Rubina Dilaik, who recently gave birth to twin girls and is currently enjoying her motherhood journey.

