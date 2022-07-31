Exclusive! Pavitra Punia: I remember buying friendship bands for my brother too

The actress recalled fond memories of friendship day

Pavitra Punia/Instagram

Actress Pavitra Punia, currently seen in Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani, recalled fond memories of friendship day in a conversation with mid-day.com.

The actress said, "My closest friends aren't from the industry. I used to be very excited about buying friendship bands, even more than friendship day! I loved the different varieties available. I remember buying friendship bands for my brother too, in advance for Raksha Bandhan because they were more beautiful than rakhis. There were international varieties available and looked so good! Now I wonder if those kind of friendship bands exist because everyone goes through that phase when we are 19-20 years. Till the time I entered Splitstvilla I used to be very excited about celebrating the day. I have only one friend from that show, Kriti. Those bands I received were so precious and would invest a lot of time shopping them for my friends with a lot of love."

