Elvish Yadav snake venom case: YouTuber's parents spill the beans about luxury car ownership

Elvish Yadav snake venom case: Elvish Yadav is currently being held in custody by the authorities due to his suspected connection to a case involving snake venom. The YouTuber, also known for winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, reportedly admitted to supplying snake venom at parties, according to TOI. However, his parents, Ram Avtar Yadav and Sushma Yadav, have refuted these allegations.

About Elvish Yadav's luxury cars

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Elvish Yadav's parents disclosed details about their son's income sources, properties, and luxury cars. They firmly believe that Elvish is being falsely implicated due to his fame and popularity.

Since Elvish's arrest in the snake venom case, there have been inquiries about his YouTube income and his ownership of luxury cars and apartments. In defence of their son, Elvish's father provided an explanation regarding the Mercedes and Porsche cars showcased in his son's vlogs. He communicated in Hindi, stating, “He (Elvish) used to rent older cars to showcase his stunts in his YouTube videos and portrayed them as his new cars.”

Ram Avtar also mentioned that Elvish used to borrow cars from his friends for video shoots and would return them afterward. Additionally, his parents denied reports suggesting their son purchased a house in Dubai. They stated that Elvish earns money through vlogs and online sales of jackets.

About Elvish Yadav's snake venom case

Youtuber Elvish Yadav was arrested on Sunday by Noida Police in connection with a probe into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party here, officials said. Yadav was among six people named in an FIR lodged at Sector 49 police station here on November 3 last year. The five other accused were arrested but are currently out on bail, the officials said.

The case was lodged under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, they said. The case was later shifted from Sector 49 to Sector 20 police station for investigation.

"The accused has been arrested by a team of Sector 20 police station which was investigating the case," Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Mishra told PTI. Yadav, a winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT, has refuted the charges of involvement in the case and has been questioned by the police in the past.