One of Eijaz Khan's most cherished birthdays was when he spent the day alone by a lake, kayaking, cooking his own food, and enjoying solitude. He loves birthdays spent by nature

Eijaz Khan has been a part of the TV and Bollywood industry for more than two decades. As the actor turns 50, mid-day exclusively spoke to him regarding his birthday plans. Eijaz also shared his fond memories and most cherished gift with fans. Here's what the actor had to share:

Eijaz Khan has been a part of the TV and Bollywood industry for more than two decades. As the actor turns 50, mid-day exclusively spoke to him regarding his birthday plans. Eijaz also shared his fond memories and most cherished gift with fans. Here's what the actor had to share:

Eijaz's birthday plans

This time Eijaz Khan hasn't been keeping well to go for a grand celebration on his birthday, he shared, "Frankly, I'm a little under the weather. The viral has got to me. I was thinking of having a family union and celebrating with them, but I'm a little more sensible than that. If I do have the virus, I don't want to give it to my family. So I won't celebrate it, especially on the 28th, but after I get a little better, we'll have something. I'm planning something else here. I feel that I owe it to myself to I close my eyes and sit and think, Ejaz, what do you really want to do on your birthday? I want to get away from everything. I want to probably go to a farm. I want to walk barefoot in the grass. I want to take a bath in the river. I want to sit somewhere at night without a network. I want to look at the stars. I'll try to do something like that."

When asked about his fond memories from childhood about his birthday, he quipped, "I don't remember any special days, but I think what was nice was when you would wear new clothes and go to school and then go from distributing toffees to your fellow students and then go from class to class and give toffees to your teachers and feel a little special. Yeah, that would be it."

His memorable birthday experience

Eijaz went on to share one of his memorable birthday experiences, when he spent the day solo enjoying nature, "I guess years back, I'd gone to this lake by myself. I was camping. I took a kayak out. I was by the sea. I cooked my own food, and I came back. I feel a lot of pressure to celebrate or to have fun, and everyone has to have fun."

As the conversation proceeded, the actor was asked about his favourite gift and also a place that he keeps visiting, to which Eijaz shared, "I think I am my own gift, and I'm the kind of gift that keeps giving. I love myself now. I have spoken to a lot of websites and people who organise these tours and stuff. I need to balance it between authentic experiences and still keeping it safe, and still figuring out that it's non-touristy. So, I'll probably do something like that. "