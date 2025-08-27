Rahul shared that he was planning to perform spontaneously based on audience energy. Emphasising gratitude over material wishes, he said he only seeks well-being and blessings from Bappa

For the first time ever, the Lalbaugcha Raja celebrations will be livestreamed, featuring soulful performances by Rahul Vaidya, Sayli Kamble, and Chaitanya Devadhe, and culminating in the grand aarti — a spiritual crescendo that has, for decades, been one of Mumbai’s most cherished moments during Ganeshotsav. The livestream will also feature an expert host who will share the significance of each darshan, adding depth and context to the experience. In an exclusive chat, Rahul Vaidya shared his excitement on being a part of such a grand celebration, his bhakti for Bappa and more.

Rahul on his experience of singing at Lalbaugcha Raja

Rahul Vaidya got candid about sharing his experience of being a part of the concert at Lalbaug for the first time. He said, "It is beyond special, to be very honest. It is beyond expression. In the history of Lalbaug, there has never been a performance there. And the first time this happens, I am the chosen one. I don't think I can ask for anything better and bigger, right? And how on earth can a Ganesh bhakt, so other than being a singer, performer, you know, I'm a big Ganesh devotee also since childhood. So I think, just to get this opportunity is just too special."

Rahul further shared how he celebrates the festival at home by welcoming Bappa for five days, "I have five days of Ganpati every year. And this year also, it's going to be the same. We have the most special five days whenever there is energy at home. The excitement just doesn't come down. There are people coming to take darshan. And we're all very, very happy. Family members come in, friends and family come home. But there is a difference between others and me. I don't make it an event. I keep it very, very authentic. I don't have too much taam jhaam. I have very basic, very authentic things around it. So that's the difference."

On being a big Ganesh bhakt

When asked about his original tracks, Rahul said, "So other than my own Ganpati tracks and Aarti, which I have made, okay. I have prepared four or five more tracks, which are devotional tracks. And I am going to sing those songs. I'm very, very excited. And I may do something on the spot also. Because I'm always an extemporary artist. And I go as per the mood of the audience. Let's see, na, ki kya mood karta audiences ka, uss hisaab se. Whatever comes best, we'll sing that."

He also quipped, "I'm not a guy who asks for things. People have a habit of asking things, too. Or Bhagwan meri ye iccha poori kar do, woh iccha poori kar do. I just go and thank the Almighty for everything that He has given to us, to me and my family. And I just ask for well-being. I don't ask for success or materialistic success. Because that is not me. I am just very, very thankful. So I only have gratitude for the Almighty. And I just thank him and seek His further blessings."