Rahul Vaidya opens up about preparations ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi: 'Bringing Bappa home is my duty'

Updated on: 26 August,2025 12:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Singer Rahul Vaidya recently opened up about his Ganesh Chaturthi preparations and his plans to sing his latest song 'Sukhkarta X Jai Jai Ganesha' at the concert, alongside a few other Ganpati bhajans

Rahul Vaidya opens up about preparations ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi: 'Bringing Bappa home is my duty'

Rahul Vaidya. Pic/Yogen Shah

Singer Rahul Vaidya has expressed his excitement and immense anticipation ahead of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Rahul, who is all set to headline the Ganesh Chaturthi live concert from the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai, is also gearing up to celebrate Bappa's arrival at his home.

Speaking to ANI, the singer offered a sneak peek into his homely plans for Ganesh Chaturthi.



"We have a five-day Ganpati celebration at home, and the decorations and all preparations are about to begin. I am very excited as always," he shared.


Stating that he personally went for the booking of the Ganpati idol, Rahul said, "I am not good at decorations, nor am I good at making modaks. I myself went and confirmed the Ganpati. Getting Bappa home is my only duty. Preparations and all are done by Disha."

The singer also recalled how he was diagnosed with dengue around Ganpati festivities last year, adding that the anticipation and excitement level are much higher this time. "I had dengue around the same time last year, so I couldn't make a song. But I try and make a song every year for Ganpati and this is something that comes from the heart and does not require planning," he said, in reference to his latest song 'Sukhkarta X Jai Jai Ganesha.'

Rahul Vaidya also spoke about his upcoming performance at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Calling it a "very special occasion," he said, "I am very excited whenever I have to sing or whenever I have a concert. This time, the excitement is even more as the celebration has gotten bigger, thanks to the place where I am performing. Lalbaugcha Raja is the most auspicious and the most blessed stage that anyone can have."

The singer expressed how he has been the most excited for the event, and continued, "I don't think I could have been happier. There are many performances, but this one has got to be special."

During the conversation, Rahul also revealed his plans to sing his latest song 'Sukhkarta X Jai Jai Ganesha' at the concert, alongside a few other Ganpati bhajans.

"It will have a traditional and cultural touch to it. I am not going to anything out of the box. I have compiled 6-7 devotional songs. I am making sure that the sound is very different. I have also gotten myself a very beautiful Indian outfit," he said.

Acknowledging that the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja will have a first-of-its-kind musical concert this year, Rahul called himself the "luckiest and blessed" artist to have the opportunity.

The Ganesh Chaturthi live concert is set to be held on August 27, 2025, featuring soulful performances from artists like Rahul Vaidya and more. Devotees can directly join the celebrations on JioHotstar, starting from 7 pm.

