Exclusive Jay Bhanushali I started participating in the dahi handi festivities once I turned 18 years old

Actor Jay Bhanushali joined mid-day.com's Janmashtami celebrations as he recalled childhood memories of participating in the dahi handi celebrations. This year he looks forward to celebrating with daughter Tara.

Jay recalled, "My childhood memories of Janmashtami and dahi handi are special because now I don't see that kind of enthusiasm in youngsters but when we were 15-18 years old, we used to make sure that all festivals were celebrated in a big way, in our colony. We started off with the dahi handi upto second floor and each year would keep increasing it's height. It was risky and when I turned 18 years old I started participating in the festivities too. Due to my height and weight I was always in the bottom, or second last row. Carrying the people above you is so painful. I can imagine the pain professionals go through, hats off to them!

Speaking about the festivities this year he added, "We prepare vegetarian food on Janmashtami. This year we will dress Tara as Lord Krishna, which will be fun. Mahi always looks forward to festivals where she can dress up Tara, after a certain age they have their own choices. So it's better, bachpan mein sab karo do unse!"

