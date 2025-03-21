After Tejasswi’s mom announced that the actress would tie the knot in 2025, Mid-Day got in touch with Karan Kundrra to know if the wedding bells are on the cards this year for TejRan

In Pic: Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra

Listen to this article Exclusive! Karan Kundrra BREAKS SILENCE on wedding with Tejasswi Prakash this year: ‘Mere papa aa rahe hain…’ x 00:00

The news of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash getting married this year took the internet by storm. After Tejasswi’s mom announced that the actress would tie the knot in 2025, the internet was buzzing with excitement. To confirm this news, Mid-Day got in touch with Karan Kundrra to know if the wedding bells are on the cards this year for TejRan.

ADVERTISEMENT

While talking to Karan, we asked him about the marriage plans, and turning the conversation into a rather hilarious chat, Karan said, “I think woh AI tha, AI (Artificial Intelligence). Aajkal AI itna khatarnak ho gaya hai na, main bata.”

But when we told him that Tejasswi’s mom would hit him for this answer, he laughed and said, “Aunty is too sidha, she won’t hit me.” Further, when we questioned him if wedding bells are on the cards for him and his lady love Tejasswi Prakash this year, the actor said, “Arre mujhe kya pata, mere papa aa rahe hain, unse puch lena. Ye sari baatein bachchon se thodi puchte hain.”

About Tejasswi & Karan’s wedding plans

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been in a relationship for quite some time now. The couple, who met inside the Bigg Boss house, fell in love with each other on the reality show, and since then, they have been in a happy relationship. Now, it looks like the couple is all set to take their relationship to the next level. Recently, they sparked wedding rumors after Farah Khan questioned Tejasswi about her marriage plans, and that is when her mom confirmed that it is set to happen this year.

Farah Khan asked Tejasswi’s mother, “Shaadi kab hogi?” Without hesitation, Tejasswi’s mother responded, “Issi saal ho jaaegi,” confirming that the wedding will take place this year. This confirmation made Farah smile as she congratulated Teja, who was left blushing. But this didn't stop Farah from teasing Tejasswi. While talking to the mother-daughter duo, Farah said, "Ladke ka naam 'Karan' hogaya hai na," teasing Tejasswi and hinting at Karan Kundrra. She also joked about how chef Vikas Khanna would be upset to hear this news and said, "Hamara Vikku, bechara humein chod ke kya chala gaya? Teja ke haanth peele ho gaye."

Tejasswi wants a court marriage

Earlier, Tejasswi, on Celebrity MasterChef, talked about her wish to have a small and intimate marriage and said, “I am not big on that. I am okay with a normal court marriage. Hum log phir ghumenge, phirenge, aish karenge types."