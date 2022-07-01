National Doctors Day Exclusive! Sanket Bhosale: Being a doctor I found the best medicine in entertainment

The doctor, actor and comedian spoke to mid-day.com

Sanket Bhosale

Dr Sanket Bhosale, known for his rib-tickling humour on shows like Baba Ki Chowki and The Kapil Sharma show, caught up with mid-day.com on National Doctors Day.

Recalling how the shift from medicine to acting happened he said, "My family has been very supportive, they allowed me to pursue my passion. Being an entertainer is my passion and being a doctor is my qualification. My family told me to complete my education and then pursue acting. Entertainment has been a stress buster while pursuing medicine. Being a doctor I found the best medicine in entertainment by making people laugh."

Sharing how he has always been popular thanks to his humour, Sanket adds, "I’ve been performing since school days, both on and off stage. I was famous for mimicking teachers and relatives. Kaafi daant bhi khayi hai because I was an observer and absorber. I would mimic people after just a 20 minute conversation. I became popular in school and in college girls would be impressed by my talent so that gave me a boost." Sanket used to perform during festivals at medical college and would earn appreciation from senior doctors. "The same people who scolded us during exams used to appreciate me during events and I loved it," he says with a laugh.

And do his professors still watch his work and give their feedback? "My professors say ‘You have to attend medical conferences no matter how busy you are.’ I’m a member of Indian medical association and their first choice for events, being a doctor myself. During the lockdown I did a lot of shows from home."

Sharing his concern for the medical fraternity with the increasing number of attacks by relatives of patients, he adds, "There should be security provided to doctors, nurses and staff. The staff is the one who stand up for doctors when an untoward incident happens. They work day and night, right from the discharge to leaving the patient to their car. In villages they have just one person to help the doctor, who looks after everything. Like we have ambulances, we also need police vans outside hospitals, I would really appreciate the government if that happens. There are some hospitals that are only for critical patients where the mortality rate is high. Doctors try to save the patient till the end but if a mishap happens, the doctor isn’t responsible. It really hurts when doctors are attacked."

