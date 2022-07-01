Doctors' Day 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana shares his first look from 'Doctor G'

Ayushmann Khurrana, on this special occasion of National Doctors’ Day, wished all the hardworking medicos who have time and again dedicated their lives to the service of others

Picture Courtesy: PR

On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, Ayushmann Khurrana and team 'Doctor G' unveiled another look of the actor from Junglee Pictures’ production. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Ayushmann is portraying the role of a gynaecologist for the first time in this campus comedy drama, alongside Rakul Preet and veteran actor Shefali Shah.

Ayushmann Khurrana, on this special occasion of National Doctors’ Day, wished all the hardworking medicos who have time and again dedicated their lives to the service of others. Celebrating this day, he has also given his fans a sneak-peek on the most anticipated question, what does ‘G’ in Doctor G stand for?

Taking to his social media, Ayushmann Khurrana shared his latest look from the film and wrote- "Doctor Uday Gupta aka #DoctorG and team ki taraf se wishing all the G se Genius doctors a #HappyDoctorsDay."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junglee Pictures (@jungleepictures)

Khurrana might be one of the busiest actors today, but count on him to make time for his first love — music. The actor-singer, who is the voice behind melodious numbers, including Pani da rang, Nazm nazm and Saadi galli aaja, is working on a new set of singles that he hopes to release soon. “Ever since I started making music, I aspired to usher in a different sound for people. I want my musical identity to be effortless, new-age, and slightly off-beat yet cool. I’m excited to share that of late, I have been working on some beautiful tracks,” he says.

Also Read: ‘We have become democratic in casting’

It hasn’t been easy for Khurrana to create his new songs, juggling it with the shoot of Anirudh Iyer’s An Action Hero. Even as he deeply enjoys the experience of bringing different characters to life through his films, the actor-singer says that every once in a while, he feels the need to go back to music. It has a meditative effect on him, he believes. “Music has always been my best friend. I have always maintained that I’m the happiest when I express myself through music,” he says, adding that the upcoming songs reflect his current state of mind. “I’m eager to bare my soul with these new tracks.”

On the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in two projects this year - Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G and film-maker Aanand L. Rai’s Action Hero being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

Also Read: ‘North-east is more progressive than mainland’