Exclusive! Param Singh: We are never completely real somewhere all of us wear a mask

Tell about your upcoming play which is the Indian adaptation of Ibsen’s masterpiece 'Ghosts?'
I play Oswald’s character who is named Yuvraj in the adaptation. I am portraying the role of a fashion designer and a painter who has settled in Paris since 6-7 years. He is very creative and liberal in his vision about life. My character is a rebel in itself for a cause. I am shown to have been born and brought up in a blue blood family based in Rajasthan but having an inclination towards art I take that up professionally. The conflicts in the household are shown to pivot around my free spirited approach in following the dreams that wish to achieve, instead of following the conventional rules of a typical Rajwadi household.
Your play deals with issues that are relatable. What was your takeaway?
My personal learning from this play was that nobody is perfect and all of us are flawed in one way or other. The play is all about how different individuals mask their grey shades or dark secrets to retain their image in the society. We are never completely real and somewhere all of us wear a mask in everything we do but when we unleash it, conflicts start rising due lack of uniformity in opinions. I think such grievances happen everywhere and that’s life, we can just go with the flow and let things find their place themselves.
How do you work on making your role believable ?
I don’t have a specific formula to making a character believable or atleast I haven’t found it just yet. Sometimes it’s an emotional memory, just being in the zone is enough or at times reading the scripts repetitively etches the rhythm and nuances. After adapting to a character, you experiment with it to get a better output, sometimes you do and other times you don’t. Honestly one has to come up with their own unique method and live the part to play it organically.
What role you would like to play next?
I want to explore more of grey characters in my upcoming projects. I wish to portray them for the unique journey and character arch they possess. Above all I wish to work with directors from whom I can learn and unlearn stuff while working on quality projects.
How are you balancing your schedule, rehearsing for the play and shooting a web show simultaneously ?
I am balancing the timelines smoothly so far. It wasn’t much of a hassle working on the two alongside even when the character sketches are entirely different from one another. Thanks to my team and directors, I just hope for us to get all points right and give the play our best shot on the day of performance at Royal Opera.
