Exclusive | Saba Khan gets candid about tying the knot with Waseem Nawab: ' We had an arranged marriage'

Updated on: 24 August,2025 11:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shruti Sampat | shruti.sampat@mid-day.com

In an exclusive chat, Saba Khan revealed it was an arranged marriage, encouraged by her mother, and she connected with Waseem for his kindness and respect, she also shared her plans on working post marriage

Exclusive | Saba Khan gets candid about tying the knot with Waseem Nawab: ' We had an arranged marriage'

Saba Khan Waseem Nawab

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Saba Khan married businessman Waseem Nawab in Jodhpur. It should be mentioned that the pair tied the knot in April this year, but they kept this information hidden. Now, in an exclusive chat with mid-day, Saba got candid about her marriage, love story and more. 

Saba got candid about her love story, and when she planned her wedding, she shared, "Yes, it was an arranged marriage. This rishta had been coming to me for a very long time, and my mother really insisted that I meet him. When I finally did, after a couple of meetings, I found him to be a genuinely good person — kind, respectful, and a nice human being. We connected naturally, and with Allah’s will, here we are."



Talks about her new phase


On embracing the new phase, Saba called it a blessing, "Alhamdulillah, I feel grateful more than anything else. Marriage is a sacred journey, and I look forward to this new phase with peace, prayers, and positivity."

As everyone wondered why both sisters had hush-hush weddings, Saba revealed, "Our Nikah was intimate, simple, and full of prayers. Every moment was special because it was filled with blessings and heartfelt duas from our loved ones. The core memory will always be that sacred moment when the Nikah was recited."

Saba got candid about her plans post marriage, "I am very passionate about my work. My journey in Bigg Boss was wonderful, then I explored TV serials, and later did music videos with some of the A-listers of the TV industry. I’ve truly enjoyed every step of my career. And no, I’m not taking a break — in fact, I’m already in active talks for different projects. So you’ll definitely be seeing me soon in exciting new work, Insha Allah."

Saba's Instagram post

In her Instagram post, Saba mentioned, "Alhamdulillah some blessings are embraced in quiet until the heart feels ready. Today, with gratitude and faith, I share my Nikah journey with you all."

She further added, "The girl you supported, cheered for, and loved in Bigg Boss has now stepped into a new chapter of life. Looking forward to your blessings and prayers as I begin this sacred journey of Nikah. Love, Saba."

