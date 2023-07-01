Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi: My character in 'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka' is bold in terms of clothes, language and action

Shivangi Joshi plays a journalist who is at loggerheads with her boss

Sony Entertainment Television's upcoming show 'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka' features Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon as the leads. 'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka' is scheduled to air from July 10, every Monday to Friday at 8 PM. The actress recently got into an exclusive conversation with mid-day.com where she opened up about her role and more. The actress plays a journalist who is at loggerheads with her boss. Read on to know more!

What attracted you to your character Aradhana?

It was the story that got me on board. It's a refreshing and relatable take on love stories. Despite warning, a lot of women fall for elusive men and get their hearts broken. The show puts the spotlight on romance and heartbreak. It's different from other characters, Aradhana is straightforward and strong headed.

How do you plan to surprise your fans with your latest role?

In terms of performance, this will be something new for my audience. It is a bold role not just in terms of clothes but also the actions and language we use on the show.

If there's one personality trait you would want to imbibe from your character what would it be?

There are a lot of similarities between Aradhana and me, for example we both are strong headed. Something I would like to take back from her is that she says what she feels to the other person's face. Sometimes I control my tongue because I don't want to hurt people but Aradhana isn't like that, she conveys exactly what she feels.

Having played various roles how do you ensure your character in each show stands out?

I focus on doing justice to each part and I'm confident this one will stand out.

You had to deal with unexpected illness and were hospitalized earlier this year, how did you keep yourself positive through recovery process?



I have completely recovered now and I'm back to work with full energy. I am positive about things and keeping myself happy.

Are you excited for 'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka?'

