How does Shivangi Joshi react when a co-star is late?

Popular TV face Shivangi Joshi, who has been part of shows like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Balika Vadhu' will next be seen in a cameo appearance in Bekaaboo on Colors, also featuring Zain Imam, Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh.

Speaking about her role, Shivangi told mid-day.com, "I'm playing a pari (fairy.) The show is about how a pari and rakshas (demon) unexpectedly fall in love with each other. It's a double role in a way because I play a fairy in heaven as well as on earth. It's an interesting character and I'm sure my audience will love it."

Opening up about her love for fantasy shows the actress said, "I love them since the time I was a child, they are a stressbuster for me. I love watching anything mystical be it about fairies, angels or Barbie dolls. This is also why I was very excited when I was offered this part."

Moving on to the challenges that come with playing a fairy, Shivangi said, "My outfits were the biggest challenge. I'm wearing these kinds of outfits for the first time. As far as the performance, language and action scenes go, those are something I really enjoy. I want challenging roles so that I can put in more effort I love that. The challenging part remains managing the clothes!"

