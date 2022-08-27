Breaking News
Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid-19 cases, at 679
Sonali Phogat murder: Restaurant owner among two more arrested by Goa Police
Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena joins hands with Sambhaji Brigade
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Exclusive video THIS is Rubina Dilaiks biggest wish on her birthday

Exclusive video! THIS is Rubina Dilaik's biggest wish on her birthday

Updated on: 27 August,2022 07:11 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Rubina will soon compete on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'

Exclusive video! THIS is Rubina Dilaik's biggest wish on her birthday

Rubina Dilaik/Instagram


Mid-day.com, caught up with birthday girl Rubina Dilaik, who was last seen on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and will soon compete on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.' When asked about her biggest wish this birthday, the actress said, "I wish to work throughout my life."


PLAY QUIZ: Are you excited to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022


Sharing her experience of the hectic rehearsals for Jhalak...she added, "The rehearsals have been challenging and rigorous because I have not learnt dance professionally. I dance with all my heart but for a competition you need to learn the techniques of dancing as well. My mind goes, 'yeh kya ho raha hai...123.' That 123, is something I need to get myself in rhythm with."

Watch video to know more!

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik’s favourite holiday destinations includes the 'land of the thunder Dragon'

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
rubina dilaik khatron ke khiladi jhalak dikhhla jaa indian television

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK