Exclusive video! THIS is Rubina Dilaik's biggest wish on her birthday

Rubina will soon compete on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'

Mid-day.com, caught up with birthday girl Rubina Dilaik, who was last seen on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and will soon compete on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.' When asked about her biggest wish this birthday, the actress said, "I wish to work throughout my life."

Sharing her experience of the hectic rehearsals for Jhalak...she added, "The rehearsals have been challenging and rigorous because I have not learnt dance professionally. I dance with all my heart but for a competition you need to learn the techniques of dancing as well. My mind goes, 'yeh kya ho raha hai...123.' That 123, is something I need to get myself in rhythm with."

