Fans troll Shehnaaz Gill for forgetting Sidharth Shukla on his death anniversary

Updated on: 03 September,2025 08:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Shehnaaz Gill, who was close to the late actor Siddharth Shukla, faced criticism from a section of users on the internet who accused her of forgetting him on his 4th death anniversary on September 2

Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who continues to enjoy immense popularity among fans, recently found herself at the receiving end of social media backlash.

The actress who was close to the late actor Siddharth Shukla faced criticism from a section of the public who accused her of forgetting him on his 4th death anniversary on September 2. A comment under her post read, “Shame on you for how you forgot Sidarth,” expressing disappointment over her not mentioning the late actor. Another user who echoed the similar sentiments wrote, “Shame on you who just want entertainment in the name of deaths.”

However, many fans of Shehnaaz jump to her defence, pointing out that grief and remembrance take different forms for everyone, and it is extremely personal to each one. One user in Shehnaaz's defence said that if she had brought up Siddharth's dinner post, people would have accused her of using his name for sympathy. Another pointed out that she should not be expected to mourn publicly to prove her emotions.


Fans also reminded trolls that Shehnaaz consistently honoured her bond with Siddharth in various ways, from their work to personal growth, and that silence should not be misinterpreted. The heated online exchange reflects the deep emotional connection that still holds for the late actor and Shehnaaz's place in their hearts as a part of the beloved "SidNaaz."

Tragedy struck in September 2021 when Sidharth Shukla passed away suddenly following a heart attack at the age of 40. His untimely demise left the nation in a state of shock. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s bond in the Bigg Boss season 14 was loved by many. Gill was seen obsessed with Shukla in the show, and their cute banters won fans’ hearts. Shehnaaz was seen breaking down at Sidharth's funeral. It was rumoured that Sidharth and Shehnaaz were all set to get married in December 2021.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

