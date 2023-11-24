Farah Khan shares adorable birthday post for brother Sajid Khan

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 November,2023 06:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Picture Courtesy/Farah Khan's Instagram account

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, on Thursday, wished her brother and director Sajid Khan on his birthday with an adorable post.


Farah shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday @aslisajidkhan .. you n me.. not always Eye to Eye.. but always Heart to Heart."


 
 
 
 
 
The video features throwback pictures of Sajid with his friends from the film industry including Rani Mukerjee, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar and Govinda among others.

Farah Khan and Sajid Khan are one of the popular siblings in the Bollywood industry. The brother-sister duo has made some amazing films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah will be judging the 11th season of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' alongside Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi while Gauahar Khan and Ritvik Dhanjani will host the show.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

