Father's Day: Sourabh Raaj Jain speaks about how fatherhood changed him and what he has learnt from his twins

Sourabh Raaj Jain with his twins. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sourabh Raaj Jain: My twins have seen bits of my portrayal as Shri Krishna x 00:00

Sourabh Raaj Jain is an actor who became a household name with his stellar and memorable performance of Lord Krishna in 'Mahabharat' (2013-14). His portrayal of Lord Vishnu in 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' and Lord Shiva in 'Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai' also received critical appraisal.

On the personal front, Sourabh Raaj Jain is married to Ridhima Jain and the couple are parents to twins. The couple became parents to twins Hrishika and Hrishiv on 21 August 2017. Ahead of Father's Day, Jain shared his experience of being a father. Talking about how fatherhood shaped him as a person, he told Mid-day Online, "My priorities have changed drastically. It’s no more about me anymore, it’s all about kids. But by changing this direction there are a lot of changes in me., I think I am much more patient, more calmer, more living in the moment kind of person now."



Jain's kids will soon turn six. With all these years of experience parenting twins, when asked what tips he would like to give as far as parenting is concerned, he said, "Learn from your children, what they teach nobody else can. How easily they forget, how easily they forgive, no malice no agenda just living in the moment wholeheartedly."

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though they are young, Sourabh shares that Hrishika and Hrishiv are aware that he is an actor. "They have seen bits of my portrayal as Shri Krishna," he shares.

Meanwhile, Sourabh recently took to his Instagram handle to share a health update regarding is wife, Ridhima. "Ridhima went through a life threatening situation…I don’t wish to get into the details but this post is for my heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and nurses who go beyond their expertise not only for patients but also for the family/friends who accompany them. @drvaishalijoshi_gynae and Dr manoj jain I will forever be in your debt for what you did for Ridhima, your positivity and smile even after long surgery at midnight assured me, no wonder doctors are considered as Gods and with this experience I can say with conviction doctors are indeed Gods for their patients and patient’s loved ones. With them I must thank Dr Ameet patki for constantly guiding me at every turn and giving me the right direction, your immediate responses, your suggestion gave me courage to take the right steps in time,@dollybnb and vijay I dint know who to call when it all suddenly began, I was totally confused, that is when I called you to arrange for an ambulance but that could have taken lot of time instead you both came instantly to take ridhi to nearest hospital and that was such a right decision considering the pain ridhi was suffering, from then on your presence in all ways helped me in the ways I can’t express in words," he wrote sharing pictures of Ridhima in the hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sourabh Raaj Jain (@sourabhraaj.jain)

Talking about how he managed to explain the situation to his kids, he said, "I didn't reveal the gravity of the situation to them because they are too young to understand but I did tell them that their mother is hospitalised as she is unwell and will be home soon. For 10 days they waited patiently for their mother."