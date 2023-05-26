Flashback Friday: Check out thes pictures of Dilip Joshi from 1983; fans say he looks like Salman Khan

On Dilip Joshi's birthday we revisit pictures of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' star clicked in 1983

Actor Dilip Joshi is most popularly known for his role as Jethalal in the long-running comedy show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma'. For years, the actor has been making the Indian audience laugh with his antics as Jethalal, a gentleman from the Gokuldham society who is known to be snarky yet humourous.

While 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is his claim to fame, the actor has dabbled in movies and theatre much before the show was launched on TV. Today, on his birthday we revisit a picture of the actor from his theatre days.

Earlier, Joshi had shared a picture of himself clicked in 1983 while he was a part of active theatre. The picture, the actor says was clicked in Mumbai's famous Prithvi theatre's green room ahead of him going on stage for his play. The actor shared two pictures- one, a close up of his bearded look and in another a full look of his costume. He is seen giving a cowboy vibe with his round hat, denim jacket and jeans.

"1983. The green room at the legendary Prithvi Theatre in Juhu, just before we were about to go live with our play ‘Khelaiya’. Lots of fond memories from that time with the entire cast and crew, especially Chandu Bhai, Paresh Bhai, and the one and only Mahendra Joshi," Joshi wrote sharing the pictures.

Soon after he posted the picture, fans registered their reactions in the comment section. "Dilip sir ye pic sayaad salman bhai Ki film aayi thi ham aapke hai koun tab ki pic lag rahi hai ya usse bhi purani hai?" wrote a user. Many other users found his look similar to that of Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya.

"Are salman bhai apne account se photo upload kariye," wrote another user.

"Arijit Singh+Salman Khan= dilip sir," wrote fan.

One user commented, "Aapki ye pic Salman Khan jaisi hai".

Dilip Joshi has shared screen with Salman Khan in the hit film 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun' .In one of his interviews with Rajshri Productions, he spoke about sharing a room with Salman Khan. “During the film’s schedule in Filmistaan, I shared a room with Salman Khan. He never objected to me being in his room. He was very cooperative and threw no tantrums. it was fun working with him,” said Joshi.

