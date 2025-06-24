Breaking News
Israel Iran War: Defence Minister Israel Katz instructs Israeli military to 'respond forcefully' after Iranian missile fire
Iran-Israel ceasefire: Israel, Iran accept Trump’s ceasefire plan after 12 days of war
Mumbai weather updates: IMD issues yellow alert for city; orange alert for Thane and Palghar
Mumbai: Three, including two children, injured after house wall collapse in Bhandup
Mumbai rains: Seven reservoirs that supply city’s water at 32.89 per cent capacity
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Former TV actress Sana Khan announed that her mother has passed away reveals reason

Former TV actress Sana Khan announed that her mother has passed away, reveals reason

Updated on: 24 June,2025 09:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Former TV actress Sana Khan took to Instagram to announce that he mother, Saeeda, has passed away. The actress revealed that her mother died after struggling with a bad health condition

Former TV actress Sana Khan announed that her mother has passed away, reveals reason

Sana Khan with mother

Listen to this article
Former TV actress Sana Khan announed that her mother has passed away, reveals reason
x
00:00

Former TV actor Sana Khan today announced the news of the passing away of her mother. The actress revealed that her mother, Saeeda, died after struggling with a "bad health condition". The actress, who quit showbiz in October 2020, announced the news via Instagram and asked fans for their prayers.

Sana Khan announces the death of her mother


Taking to Instagram stories, Sana wrote, "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. My beloved mother mrs Saeeda has back returned to Allah after struggling with a bad health condition (sic)". In her story, she also revealed the details of her late mother's burial service, which will be performed at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai. 


Sana Khan story

 

She wrote, "Namaz-e-janaza will be performed at Oshiwara Qabrasthan after Isha salat @ 09.45." She concluded the post saying, "Your prayers for my mother will be helpful (sic)." Naturally, the Bigg Boss 6 contestant did not reveal the exact cause of her mother's death, however mentioned her struggle with 'bad health condition'. Her mother's age at the time of her death remains unknown.

Sana Khan's bond with her mother

Sana Khan has always been vocal about her love and bond she shared with her mother. She has often posted pictures with her mother. Her posts dedicated to her mother highlight the admiration she had for her. In 2023, Sana posted a touching video where Saeeda was seen tying Sana’s shoelaces. Sana captioned the video, “There is no love more honest and selfless than a mother’s love. Had to post this coz we always forget the love n sacrifices they make for us. No matter how old ur u will always be a chota bacha for them."

She added, "Ps: Can’t even bend down to tie my laces. I was crying then n even now while I m writing this watching this video. Can’t wait to give the same love back to my child and I truly truly hope to be atleast half as her."(sic)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

Over the years, Sana has vocally credited her mother for being a constant source of strength and guidance, especially when she decided to quit showbiz and embrace a more religious life. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

sana khan indian television Bigg Boss 16 television news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK