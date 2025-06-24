Former TV actress Sana Khan took to Instagram to announce that he mother, Saeeda, has passed away. The actress revealed that her mother died after struggling with a bad health condition

Sana Khan with mother

Former TV actor Sana Khan today announced the news of the passing away of her mother. The actress revealed that her mother, Saeeda, died after struggling with a "bad health condition". The actress, who quit showbiz in October 2020, announced the news via Instagram and asked fans for their prayers.

Sana Khan announces the death of her mother

Taking to Instagram stories, Sana wrote, "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. My beloved mother mrs Saeeda has back returned to Allah after struggling with a bad health condition (sic)". In her story, she also revealed the details of her late mother's burial service, which will be performed at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai.

She wrote, "Namaz-e-janaza will be performed at Oshiwara Qabrasthan after Isha salat @ 09.45." She concluded the post saying, "Your prayers for my mother will be helpful (sic)." Naturally, the Bigg Boss 6 contestant did not reveal the exact cause of her mother's death, however mentioned her struggle with 'bad health condition'. Her mother's age at the time of her death remains unknown.

Sana Khan's bond with her mother

Sana Khan has always been vocal about her love and bond she shared with her mother. She has often posted pictures with her mother. Her posts dedicated to her mother highlight the admiration she had for her. In 2023, Sana posted a touching video where Saeeda was seen tying Sana’s shoelaces. Sana captioned the video, “There is no love more honest and selfless than a mother’s love. Had to post this coz we always forget the love n sacrifices they make for us. No matter how old ur u will always be a chota bacha for them."

She added, "Ps: Can’t even bend down to tie my laces. I was crying then n even now while I m writing this watching this video. Can’t wait to give the same love back to my child and I truly truly hope to be atleast half as her."(sic)

Over the years, Sana has vocally credited her mother for being a constant source of strength and guidance, especially when she decided to quit showbiz and embrace a more religious life.