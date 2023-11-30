Breaking News
Maharashtra: Pune crime branch arrests two accomplices in drug lord’s escape
Mumbai: Constable struggling to raise Rs 6L to pay injured son’s medical bills
Mumbai: BMC continues to eye pvt hospitals for interim facility
Mumbai crime news: Arrests surge to 11 in baby selling racket
Mumbai: Green toll for vehicles using Aarey Road soon
Mumbai: Five Chembur homes collapse due to LPG cylinder blast
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Furious Kapil Sharma lashes out against airline over delayed flight People are suffering because of you

Furious Kapil Sharma lashes out against airline over delayed flight: 'People are suffering because of you'

Updated on: 30 November,2023 03:28 PM IST  |  Chennai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Comedian Kapil Sharma shared several posts on X about his experience at Chennai airport where his flight was quite delayed

Furious Kapil Sharma lashes out against airline over delayed flight: 'People are suffering because of you'

Kapil Sharma

Listen to this article
Furious Kapil Sharma lashes out against airline over delayed flight: 'People are suffering because of you'
x
00:00

Comedian Kapil Sharma seems to have had a harrowing time at the Chennai airport on Wednesday. Sharma, in a series of posts on X, lashed out against the airline Indigo over a delayed flight. He also highlighted the issues faced by passengers, especially the disabled ones. 


In his first post on the matter, the comedian said, "Dear @IndiGo6E first you made us wait in the bus for 50 minz, and now your team is saying pilot is stuck in traffic, what ? Really ? we supposed to take off by 8 pm n it’s 9:20, still there is no pilot in cockpit, do you think these 180 passengers will fly in indigo again ? Never 👎 #indigo 6E 5149 #shameless (sic)."



He then shared a video of the passengers being deboarded and asked to board another aircraft. "Now they r de boarding all the passengers n saying we will send you in another aircraft but again we have to go back to terminal for security check (sic)."

He also shared a video of the airline staff trying to pacify infuriated passengers. Sharma calledd the airline "shameless" for "lying" to passengers about the reason for the delay. "People r suffering bcoz of you @IndiGo6E lying lying n lying, there r some old passengers on wheel chairs, not in a very good health condition. Shame on you #indigo."

The airline responded to Sharma’s complaint and said the flight was delayed due to operational reasons at Chennai airport.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kapil sharma Entertainment News Entertainment News Update television news chennai indigo

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK