Comedian Kapil Sharma seems to have had a harrowing time at the Chennai airport on Wednesday. Sharma, in a series of posts on X, lashed out against the airline Indigo over a delayed flight. He also highlighted the issues faced by passengers, especially the disabled ones.

In his first post on the matter, the comedian said, "Dear @IndiGo6E first you made us wait in the bus for 50 minz, and now your team is saying pilot is stuck in traffic, what ? Really ? we supposed to take off by 8 pm n it’s 9:20, still there is no pilot in cockpit, do you think these 180 passengers will fly in indigo again ? Never 👎 #indigo 6E 5149 #shameless (sic)."

He then shared a video of the passengers being deboarded and asked to board another aircraft. "Now they r de boarding all the passengers n saying we will send you in another aircraft but again we have to go back to terminal for security check (sic)."

He also shared a video of the airline staff trying to pacify infuriated passengers. Sharma calledd the airline "shameless" for "lying" to passengers about the reason for the delay. "People r suffering bcoz of you @IndiGo6E lying lying n lying, there r some old passengers on wheel chairs, not in a very good health condition. Shame on you #indigo."

The airline responded to Sharma’s complaint and said the flight was delayed due to operational reasons at Chennai airport.