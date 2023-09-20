Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Pratik Sehajpal spoke about the festival and his memories

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Pratik Sehajpal credits Ganpati for his success, says 'I got a tattoo on my hand' x 00:00

Ganesh Chaturthi has arrived and people far and wide are celebrating with full zeal. Actor Pratik Sehajpal is no different, and he talks about the significance of Ganesh Chaturthi for him personally and how he enjoys the festival.

Pratik shared a moment that makes Ganesh Chaturthi special for him, "It is a very nice festival. People are very happy and when there is a lot of happiness around it spreads everywhere. It feels very good to see everyone happy. I got a tattoo on my hand. There was a time when I came to Mumbai, I was sitting and looking out of the window, it was Ganesh Chaturthi, a big Ganesh ji appeared in front of me and after that day I became famous. I feel something happened that day. I got all the positive vibes and it’s a very good festival."

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor enjoys celebrating the occasion with his family and friends. Pratik shared, "Ị celebrate it with my family mostly. I probably go out to some of my friend's places who invite me and I just go and have a good time. I enjoy looking out of my window and whenever I go out on a drive, I see all the jhankiya happening around. I am from Delhi and this type of surrounding is only found there on Diwali."

Pratik also recalled the festival when he first came to Mumbai. "Every memory is very special for me. I remember when I came to Mumbai, I used to live with my friends, we used to go down and see all the jhankis. It was a very good time," he shared.

About the delicacies of the festival, Pratik likes to keep things healthy as he shared, "I like to eat healthy modaks. For 2 years I have been ordering all the sweets from a lady who makes all the healthy sweets. It is very tasty, sugar-free and keto."

Pratik goes on to encourage people to protect the environment during the festival. He said, "People should celebrate festivals eco-friendly because it is important to take care of the environment as well. We should not harm our nature.”

It is clear that Pratik Sehajpal holds the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi close to his heart and makes sure to celebrate in his own special way!