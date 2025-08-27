From bringing the idol home with devotion to relishing prasad, each expresses a heartfelt bond with Ganpati Bappa, adding to the festive joy. Take a look at what the celebs had to share

With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, the air is filled with the sound of dhol-tasha, the aroma of modaks, and the joy of bringing Bappa home. Sony SAB’s beloved artists, Rishi Saxena, Ashi Singh, Abhishek Verma, and Garima Parihar share their special memories, unique ways of celebrating, and the significance of this auspicious festival in their lives. Bringing the idol home with utmost devotion to enjoying the prasad, each of them has their own heartfelt connection with Ganpati Bappa that adds to the festive spirit.

Gauri Tonk and Rishi Saxena share their memories

Rishi Saxena, playing the role of Sanjay in Itti Si Khushi, shared, “Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most cherished times of the year for me because it beautifully connects my personal and professional life. I make sure to be part of the celebrations in my own way, and one thing that's non-negotiable for us is ukadiche modak! What I adore most about Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra is the way the entire community comes alive with joy, devotion, and cultural pride. There’s music, dhol, and dancing on one side, and deep spiritual connection on the other.”

Gauri Tonk, playing the role of Nandita in Itti Si Khushi, shared, “I love the entire process of welcoming Bappa, from cleaning and decorating the space to choosing fresh flowers and vibrant fabrics for the mandap. At home, we make a mix of traditional and modern sweets; while modaks are of course the star of the festival, we also prepare a variety of other dishes like puran poli, kheer and chakli, which everyone in the family waits for eagerly. The best part is that the entire house feels alive — relatives, friends, and even neighbours drop in, and there’s constant laughter, music, and chatter. No matter how busy life gets, Ganpati Bappa’s arrival reminds me to pause, be grateful, and share joy with the people I love the most.”

Ashi Singh and Abhishek Verma talk about their fond memories

Ashi Singh, playing the role of Kairi in Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, shared, “We started with keeping Bappa for just three days, and now it’s grown to five days because the joy is just too hard to let go of. The preparations begin well in advance from finalising the decorations to planning the menu for all five days; it’s a family affair filled with excitement. Every day has its own special dishes and moments, and we make sure there’s something unique for Bappa’s bhog. If I’m not shooting and I’m free, I love being in the kitchen to prepare the bhog myself, it’s my way of adding a personal touch to the celebrations. This year feels even more special because I’m looking forward to having my Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil family over at home to be part of the festivities. Ganpati Bappa’s arrival just fills the house with joy, laughter, and an energy that’s hard to put into words.”

Abhishek Verma, playing the role of Shaurya in Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, shared, “Ganesh Chaturthi is the time when every corner of the city comes alive. It’s not just about rituals, it’s about laughter, music, and sharing prasad with anyone who visits. There’s something magical about seeing the streets filled with decorations, colours, and smiling faces. I love participating in the visarjan procession; there’s such joy in the chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya.’ As for food, my weakness is coconut barfi and ladoos. Once the prasad thali is served, you’ll definitely find me reaching for seconds!”

Garima Parihar, playing the role of Dipti Parikh in Pushpa Impossible, shared, “For me, Ganesh Chaturthi has always been about bringing colour, joy, and warmth into our homes. I love how the festival transforms the atmosphere; there’s music in the air, the fragrance of modaks, and the feeling of being surrounded by loved ones. This year, I’m excited to welcome Bappa home with even more enthusiasm, meaning to ask everything I need, and showing gratitude for everything that he’s given."