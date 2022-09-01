Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi Exclusive! Rohan Gandotra: We create new memories every year

Updated on: 01 September,2022 05:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Athulya Nambiar | athulya.nambiar@mid-day.com

Actor Rohan Gandotra who is known for shows like 'Everest', 'Qubool Hai', 'Naagin 2', 'Dil Se Dil Tak' among others has also welcomed home Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi Exclusive! Rohan Gandotra: We create new memories every year

Rohan Gandotra/ Pic- PR


The 10-day festivities of Ganeshotsav have got everyone in a festive mood. Actor Rohan Gandotra who is known for shows like 'Everest', 'Qubool Hai', 'Naagin 2', 'Dil Se Dil Tak' among others has also welcomed home Lord Ganesha. Talking to Mid-day, he shared his thoughts on the festival:


What is it about the Ganpati festive season that makes you the happiest? 
The vibe of the city, everyone is happy and in joyous mood. Best part of Ganpati! 

Since in India, food and festival go hand-in-hand, what are your favourite delicacies that you indulge in during Ganeshotsav? 


Of course Modak, we wait for this all year.

What's your favourite memory related to the festival? 
We create new memories every year. But with Ganpati, every small memory is joyful.

Is there any unique tradition that you have with your family and friends that you follow religiously every year? 

We follow all the rules and do the pooja religiously.

Since Lord Ganesha is known to remove obstacles from our path, is there any obstacle that you wish to get rid of from your path?

We wish from Ganpati to remove all the poverty and every individual on earth should have a roof on their head and food to eat.

