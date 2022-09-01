Ganesh Chaturthi Exclusive: Ganeshotsav is incomplete without modak, says Tia Bajpai

The stunning Tia Bajpai is definitely a woman of many talents. Besides being drop dead gorgeous, Tia has also been blessed with vocals to die for

Official Instagram Account of Tia Bajpai

The stunning Tia Bajpai is definitely a woman of many talents. Besides being drop dead gorgeous, Tia has also been blessed with vocals to die for. Known for her roles in serial like ‘Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann’ and Bollywood film ‘Haunted 3D’, Tia Bajpai is totally pepped up for the release of her much awaited first English song ‘Wearing My Crown’ from the upcoming English movie ‘The Secret Dimension’.

Satish Sundaresan of Mid-Day met up with Tia Bajpai, who is an absolute ‘true desi at heart’, for an exclusive interview on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in order to know the details about what Ganeshotsav means to her and much more. Over to you, Tia…

Tia, to begin with, what are the three things you feel is unique about this year’s Ganeshotsav?

Firstly, I am eagerly looking forward to a fear-free Ganeshotsav this year. Since the last two years, we’ve been living under constant fear of Covid and this year, it’s much better. Secondly, my first English song called ‘Wearing My Crown’ from my upcoming English movie ‘The Secret Dimension’ will be released tomorrow. So, I am super excited and taking this as a blessing from Bappa. Thirdly, and most importantly, we just finished building our family house in Lucknow. I am so looking forward to celebrating with family, once I’m back from Europe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tia Bajpai (@tiabajpai)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tia Bajpai (@tiabajpai)



Three dishes that you associate with ‘Ganeshotsav’?

The first one is definitely ‘Modak’. Ganeshotsav is incomplete without it. I especially like the cashew ones. The second dish is surely ‘Puran Poli’. My friends always have this in their house. And then, thirdly, whenever there is puja in our house, my mom always makes ‘Chole Puri’ and ‘Suji Halwa’. That’s another favorite of mine.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan brings Lord Ganpati home with AbRam, feasts on modaks

What is your all-time favourite Ganeshotsav song in Bollywood?

‘Deva Shree Ganesha’ from ‘Agneepath’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tia Bajpai (@tiabajpai)



Can you recall your most vivid childhood memory about Ganeshotsav.

I was born and raised in Lucknow. We have a big ancestral temple in our old house. Every year, on Ganesh Chaturthi, the entire family, neighbors, friends everyone used to gather there early mornings. We used to have live music and bhajans. Everyone used to do puja together and just celebrate the festival. That’s surely my most vivid childhood memory about Ganeshotsav.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tia Bajpai (@tiabajpai)



Three wishes that you want to ask Lord Ganesha.

Firstly, I wish for good health and happiness for my parents. Secondly, I pray for the success for my upcoming song ‘Wearing My Crown’. Third, I really want and pray for peace in the world.

Play Quiz: How well do you know the late television actor Sidharth Shukla?

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 7 + 2 Submit Request