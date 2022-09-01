Ganesh Chaturthi Exclusive: Ganeshotsav is incomplete without modak, says Tia Bajpai

The stunning Tia Bajpai is definitely a woman of many talents. Besides being drop dead gorgeous, Tia has also been blessed with vocals to die for
The stunning Tia Bajpai is definitely a woman of many talents. Besides being drop dead gorgeous, Tia has also been blessed with vocals to die for. Known for her roles in serial like ‘Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann’ and Bollywood film ‘Haunted 3D’, Tia Bajpai is totally pepped up for the release of her much awaited first English song ‘Wearing My Crown’ from the upcoming English movie ‘The Secret Dimension’.
Satish Sundaresan of Mid-Day met up with Tia Bajpai, who is an absolute ‘true desi at heart’, for an exclusive interview on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in order to know the details about what Ganeshotsav means to her and much more. Over to you, Tia…
Tia, to begin with, what are the three things you feel is unique about this year’s Ganeshotsav?
Firstly, I am eagerly looking forward to a fear-free Ganeshotsav this year. Since the last two years, we’ve been living under constant fear of Covid and this year, it’s much better. Secondly, my first English song called ‘Wearing My Crown’ from my upcoming English movie ‘The Secret Dimension’ will be released tomorrow. So, I am super excited and taking this as a blessing from Bappa. Thirdly, and most importantly, we just finished building our family house in Lucknow. I am so looking forward to celebrating with family, once I’m back from Europe.
Three dishes that you associate with ‘Ganeshotsav’?
The first one is definitely ‘Modak’. Ganeshotsav is incomplete without it. I especially like the cashew ones. The second dish is surely ‘Puran Poli’. My friends always have this in their house. And then, thirdly, whenever there is puja in our house, my mom always makes ‘Chole Puri’ and ‘Suji Halwa’. That’s another favorite of mine.
What is your all-time favourite Ganeshotsav song in Bollywood?
‘Deva Shree Ganesha’ from ‘Agneepath’.
Can you recall your most vivid childhood memory about Ganeshotsav.
I was born and raised in Lucknow. We have a big ancestral temple in our old house. Every year, on Ganesh Chaturthi, the entire family, neighbors, friends everyone used to gather there early mornings. We used to have live music and bhajans. Everyone used to do puja together and just celebrate the festival. That’s surely my most vivid childhood memory about Ganeshotsav.
Three wishes that you want to ask Lord Ganesha.
Firstly, I wish for good health and happiness for my parents. Secondly, I pray for the success for my upcoming song ‘Wearing My Crown’. Third, I really want and pray for peace in the world.
