Gauahar penned a heartfelt note, "Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on September 1, 2025. Seeking everyone's continued love and blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling parents, Zaid and Gauahar."

Gauahar Khan is blessed with a baby boy. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the joyous news with fans about her secondborn. She shared a heartfelt post which read, "Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on September 1, 2025. Seeking everyone's continued love and blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling parents, Zaid and Gauahar ."

Gauahar Khan is blessed with a baby boy. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the joyous news with fans about her secondborn. She shared a heartfelt post which read, "Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on September 1, 2025. Seeking everyone's continued love and blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling parents, Zaid and Gauahar."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Gauahar recently shared a video of how Zaid is a doting dad

The actress recently shared her feelings in the third trimester, which are very relevant to many expectant mothers. However, the father-to-be's reaction demonstrated how well he knew his wife. On her Instagram handle she shared a video with a caption, ‘Feelings in your 9th month’.

The video shows her lip-syncing to one of Kangana Ranaut's well-known confessions from an unedited interview. In the video, the mother-to-be responds to the confession, saying, "Pata hain agar mujhse pucha jae ki kya achcha lagta. Mujhe ekdum velle rehna bohot achcha lagte hai. Kuch nah kara. (You know, if you ask me what I like, I like to be completely silent. Don't do anything.)

Along with the lip-syncing, Khan's reactions accurately captured how she was experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the final stages of her second pregnancy. She captioned it "Sach Much (Truly)!!!" with a rolling on the floor laughing emoji and two hashtags that included terms like "reel it feel it" and "funny".

Gauahar and Zaid's love story

On Christmas 2020, the 42-year-old actress married Zaid Darbar, an actor and son of music director Ismail Darbar, after dating for some time. On May 10, 2023, they were blessed with a newborn boy, Zehaan, whom they fondly named.

Last month, the Lovely Lolla actress opened up about her miscarriage before giving birth to her baby. In the first episode of her podcast, she stated, "Ek baat hai jo maine aaj tak kisiko batayi nahi." Main bohot himmat karke bata rahi hai. (I've never told anyone this until now. I'm gathering my bravery to share it right now.) "I had a miscarriage before Zehaan."

"Uss feelings ka baare mein abhi kya hi batau. (What should I say to you about that feeling?) It's indescribable. I lost the baby after about nine weeks. That's over two months. "That loss was extremely difficult," Gauahar stated, adding that she may be able to discuss it in greater detail in future episodes.

On the work front, she most recently played Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur in the television series Fauji 2. This is a sequel to the 1989 series Fauji, starring Shah Rukh Khan and produced by Sandeep Singh for Legend Studios. The diva's series launched on DD National last year and is now available online on Waves.