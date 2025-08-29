Breaking News
Virar building collapse: Cry for help from under debris saves family of 3
Ganeshotsav 2025: Inside Mumbai’s Ganesha kitchens serving lakhs of devotees
Maharashtra CM’s word lifts Tardeo residents, but homes still out of reach
Ganeshotsav 2025: Now digitally track visarjan sites in Kalyan-Dombivli
As Marathas rally for quota, OBC leaders threaten to hit the streets
Swift action helps Mumbai Police foil two extortion rackets
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss 19 Gauahar Khan reacts to Amaal Malliks allegations against Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar sad soch

Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan reacts to Amaal Mallik's allegations against Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar: 'sad soch'

Updated on: 29 August,2025 04:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Amaal allegedly claimed the couple gets visibility and work in the industry because of him, saying they stay neutral and won’t take stands since they benefit from his projects

Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan reacts to Amaal Mallik's allegations against Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar: 'sad soch'

Awez Darbar Gauahar Khan, Amaal Mallik

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan reacts to Amaal Mallik's allegations against Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar: 'sad soch'
x
00:00

Bollywood actress and Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding music composer Amaal Mallik’s recent remarks about influencer duo Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar.

Bollywood actress and Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding music composer Amaal Mallik’s recent remarks about influencer duo Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar.

Amaal's statement against Awez and Nagma



Amaal Mallik, in a statement, allegedly claimed that the popular content creators have managed to bag opportunities and visibility in the entertainment industry “because of him.” This comment sparked discussions across social media, especially among fans of Awez and Nagma, who together enjoy a massive digital following under the fandom name Nawez.


Amaal told Zeishan, "I know Nagma and Awez well. They never take sides and just stay neutral. They keep saying ‘Amaal bhai’ because they get work from me, including songs, reel promotions, and everything. But they’ll never take a stand."

He said, "Nehal ko main ek baat batana chahta hoon, vo jo pati patni hain Nagma aur Awez vo kisi taraf nahi hain. Vo na humko support kar rahe hain, na udhar. Vo bahut daamadol hain. Main in logon ko bahar se jaanta hoon, ye log Amaal bhai Amaal bhai karte rahenge kyunki mujhse unhe dhandha milta hai. Mere saath gaanon ka kaam dhandha hai. Reel promotion… sab dhandha milta hai un logon ko. Par vo log kabhi stand nahi lenge."

Gauahar Khan reacts to the clip

Reacting to a clip shared online, Gauahar Khan reshared the post on her Instagram stories and expressed her disappointment over Amaal’s comment. She wrote:

“Sad soch!!! Nawez do you! Love u both awez_darbar nagmamirajkar”

With this reaction, Gauahar not only extended her support to Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar but also highlighted the growing respect and recognition that digital influencers have carved for themselves through their independent efforts and creative consistency.

Fans have been quick to applaud Gauahar for taking a stand and acknowledging the hard work of creators who, over the years, have transformed social media into a powerful platform for talent discovery. The actress’s post has further ignited debates on whether credit should be attributed solely to industry insiders or recognized as the result of the influencers’ own perseverance.

As the conversation gains momentum online, it remains to be seen if Amaal Mallik responds to Gauahar Khan’s reaction or clarifies his earlier comments. For now, the spotlight firmly rests on the solidarity shared between Gauahar Khan and the digital star couple, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

gauhar khan Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss Salman Khan indian television television news TV News tv show Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK