Amaal allegedly claimed the couple gets visibility and work in the industry because of him, saying they stay neutral and won’t take stands since they benefit from his projects

Bollywood actress and Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding music composer Amaal Mallik’s recent remarks about influencer duo Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar.

Amaal's statement against Awez and Nagma

Amaal Mallik, in a statement, allegedly claimed that the popular content creators have managed to bag opportunities and visibility in the entertainment industry “because of him.” This comment sparked discussions across social media, especially among fans of Awez and Nagma, who together enjoy a massive digital following under the fandom name Nawez.

Amaal told Zeishan, "I know Nagma and Awez well. They never take sides and just stay neutral. They keep saying ‘Amaal bhai’ because they get work from me, including songs, reel promotions, and everything. But they’ll never take a stand."

He said, "Nehal ko main ek baat batana chahta hoon, vo jo pati patni hain Nagma aur Awez vo kisi taraf nahi hain. Vo na humko support kar rahe hain, na udhar. Vo bahut daamadol hain. Main in logon ko bahar se jaanta hoon, ye log Amaal bhai Amaal bhai karte rahenge kyunki mujhse unhe dhandha milta hai. Mere saath gaanon ka kaam dhandha hai. Reel promotion… sab dhandha milta hai un logon ko. Par vo log kabhi stand nahi lenge."

Gauahar Khan reacts to the clip

Reacting to a clip shared online, Gauahar Khan reshared the post on her Instagram stories and expressed her disappointment over Amaal’s comment. She wrote:

“Sad soch!!! Nawez do you! Love u both awez_darbar nagmamirajkar”

With this reaction, Gauahar not only extended her support to Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar but also highlighted the growing respect and recognition that digital influencers have carved for themselves through their independent efforts and creative consistency.

Fans have been quick to applaud Gauahar for taking a stand and acknowledging the hard work of creators who, over the years, have transformed social media into a powerful platform for talent discovery. The actress’s post has further ignited debates on whether credit should be attributed solely to industry insiders or recognized as the result of the influencers’ own perseverance.

As the conversation gains momentum online, it remains to be seen if Amaal Mallik responds to Gauahar Khan’s reaction or clarifies his earlier comments. For now, the spotlight firmly rests on the solidarity shared between Gauahar Khan and the digital star couple, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar.