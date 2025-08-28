Bigg Boss 19 kicked off with the theme "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar", turning the house into a parliament where decisions, votes, and alliances decide power. Contestants include Amaal Mallik and Gaurav Khanna

Bigg Boss 19 has officially begun with a lavish debut, laying the groundwork for a season of drama, strategy, and entertainment like no before. The theme "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar," introduces a democratic twist inside the house. This year, the Bigg Boss ' house transforms into a parliament, with power defined by decisions, alliances, and strategy. Every discussion, vote, and decision will count as the housemates compete not only for survival but also for influence and leadership. Rahul Vaidya, who was a former contestant in Bigg Boss 14, exclusively commented on the first week of the show with mid-day.

As the war begins, the focus switches to a new set of contenders ready to face off in this political playground. From singing sensation Amaal Mallik to Television's heartthrob Gaurav Khanna, the show has an interesting batch of contestants. In an exclusive chat with mid-day, Rahul Vaidya shared his views on the new season and contestants.

Rahul talks about the first week of Bigg Boss 19

Not only a former participant, Rahul Vaidya has been an avid watcher. Rahul shared his views on the premiere, "I saw the premiere episode. And I think it's nice. Every premiere episode is nice. And then, later in the season, it either turns out to be a hit or a flop, depending on the contestants."

When asked whether he would be watching the season regularly, he shared, "I am a little busy right now. But whenever I get a chance, I do watch it. I'm not like the other lying liars who actually watch it and say that we don't watch it. So I am going to be honest. So if I see it, I will see it."

Rahul has been one of the most vocal former contestants. He often comments on everything that goes around in the Bigg Boss house, he said, "I am quite vocal about a lot of things that happen around me."

Rahul on Amaal Mallik

Rahul further went on to share his views on the first few days of season 19, "Basically, you get to know the personality of a person when the daily activities begin. So that is when I'm actually going to, so let me, I do not rate closeness or proximity of friendships, you know, to be the parameter to like somebody. I may like somebody who's not even a friend, and actually none of the people who are inside I, I mean, Amaal has been an acquaintance. We've met a few times, but honestly, we are far off from even calling each other friends."