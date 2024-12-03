Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khan finally put rumours about his return to rest and also addressed news about his rift with the lead star in the show Rupali Ganguly

Gaurav Khanna quits Anupamaa

Listen to this article Gaurav Khanna officially quits Anupamaa, reacts to rumours of rift with lead star Rupali Ganguly x 00:00

Television actor Gaurav Khanna, who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia in the popular family drama Anupamaa has officially quit the show. As the show commenced a 15-year time leap in October, Gaurav, who essays one of the key characters remained a mystery when it came to his track. The actor finally put rumours about his return to rest and also addressed news about his rift with the lead star Rupali Ganguly.

Gaurav Khanna opens up on quitting Anupamaa

Speaking to ETimes, Gaurav said that people constantly kept asking about his return. After discussions with producer Rajan Shahi, there was a possibility of a grand re-entry, but after waiting for two months, it did not work out. “The storyline had to progress, and waiting no longer made sense. He, too, felt it was time for me to explore something bigger. So, for now, Anuj’s chapter is closed, but I see it as a comma, not a full stop. If the story demands and my schedule allows, I’d be happy to return,” said Gaurav.

Gaurav Khanna is known for his work in Ardhangini, Meri Doli Tere Angana, and CID.

Gaurav Khanna on rift rumours with Rupali Ganguly

Before Gaurav, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, and Sudhanshu Pandey quit the show. Amid reports of Anupamaa actors leaving the show due to tensions with Rupali, Gaurav asserted, “I don’t engage in retaliatory interviews or respond to rumours. What matters is the work we’ve created together. I’ve always focused on my craft, and what happens beyond the ‘action’ and ‘cut’ is secondary."

Paras had earlier said in an interview on Chuddy Buddy season 2, "Some of my scenes were cut. I wanted my storyline to progress because it suddenly ended. And everyone knows who was behind that. The channel didn’t want to get involved in the process of the show, which was already performing well. It was like, if she had a problem doing scenes with a particular person, they would just remove that person. The channel wouldn’t question her. I don’t want to name that person, but everyone knew who it was."

Anupamaa is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee.