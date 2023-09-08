On the occasion of Janmashtami Gautam revealed the names of his children

In Pic: Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy with their children (Pic/Instgram)

Listen to this article Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy reveal names of their twins: Radhya and Raditya x 00:00

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcomed their twin babies on July 26. The couple shared the good news on Instagram with a cute post. Now on the occasion of Janmashtami Gautam has revealed the names of his children. While sharing a cute video from the celebration the actor wrote a long caption.

While revealing that the two have named their kids Radhya and Raditya he shared, “Grateful for all of Gods blessings.. with wide smiles, echoing laughter, a whole lot of dancing and our hearts full .. we along with our babies…RADHYA and RADITYA wish you all a very

Happy Janmashtami

RADHYA

One who is worthy of worship. Also an endearing name for Radha ji who in Hinduism is revered as the Goddess of Love, Tenderness, Compassion, and Devotion.

She is the incarnation of MahaLakshmi and also is the MÅ«laprakriti- the Supreme goddess, the embodiment of spiritual love and Krishna’s feminine counterpart and internal potency. In Sanskrit, her name means prosperity, success, perfection. They say…Lord Krishna enchants the world, but Radhya enchants even him!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankhuri Awasthy Rode (@pankhuri313)

RADITYA means

Surya - the Sun. Ra is the ancient Egyptian deity of the Sun. One of the most important Gods in ancient Egyptian religion, Ra ruled in all parts of the created world: the sky, the earth, and the underworld. He was believed to have ruled as the first pharaoh of Egypt. He was the God of the sun, order, kings and the sky. Ra in Sanskrit means Fire and strength.

Aditya refers to the offspring of Aditi, the goddess representing infinity. In Sanskrit usage, all the Vedic Ädityas (Rig Veda - twelve in number and as bright and pure as streams of water, free from all guile and falsehood, blameless and perfect) metamorphosed into one composite deity, Surya, the Sun and all their attributes merged into that of Surya.

Surya is the Lord of Simha (Leo)

Raditya in old Javanese (from Indonesia) - Ra +‎ Aditya, derived from Sanskrit words à¤°à¤µà¤¿ +‎ à¤à¤¦à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¯ also means Sun or the light of the Sun or Sunday - the day of the Sun. Similar to Surya or Ravi being the basis of Ravivara, in the Hindu Calendar. (sic)”

The Suryaputra Karn actors got married to Pankhuri Awasthy on February 5, 2018.