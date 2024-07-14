'Ghar wapsi' time for Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya after they get robbed in Europe

After getting robbed of their belongings in Europe, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are now all set to return home. Their passport was also robbed

Divyanka and Vivek

Actress Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya who took a trip to Europe to celebrate their wedding anniversary were robbed of their passports, Rs 10 lakh, wallets, and the purchases they made on their vacation. The couple have now shared an update on their situation.

On Sunday night,, in a collaborative post Divyanka and Vivek shared a pictures of them smiling while holding their renewed Indian passports. They captioned the post, "Heading to Bharat soon. We want to thank ‘You’ for your overwhelming love and support. A big thanks to the Indian Embassy for making our ‘Ghar Wapasi’ possible."

In an interview with ETimes, they shared their ordeal of how exploring the city became their worst nightmare. Narrating the incident, Vivek shared, “Everything about this trip has been incredible, except for this incident. We arrived in Florence yesterday and planned to stay for a day. We went to check out a property we liked for our stay and left all our belongings in a car parked outside. However, when we returned to get our stuff, we were shocked to find that the car had been broken into, and our passports, wallets, money, shopping, and all our valuable items were gone. Fortunately, they left behind some old clothes and food items."

Divyanka later shared a note where she called out those telling him that they should have taken better care of things.

The statement read, "The car was parked in a secured resort property when the break - in happened. Please do not trouble us suggesting how the care should have been taken. The resort knew about the 'luggage in car' status and they were cool about it. This can happen to anyone. But I hope it doesn't. Be of help if you can, or empathise. If that's seemingly difficult...Please go ahead doing your business."

He reached out to the local police but to their disappointment, there was no help. The case was dismissed since the area in which they got robbed did not have any CCTV cameras.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya went to Europe to celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary.Earlier, sharing the pictures from Europe, Divyanka wished her husband Vivek Dahiya happy wedding anniversary and wrote in the caption, "Saath...Yeh zindagi ek khubsoorat carousel si hi hai! Happy wedding anniversary... from us to us."Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal.