Actor Vihan Verma, known for the television show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' revealed how an individual asked him to compromise for a role which left him traumatized

Vihan Verma Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' actor Vihan Verma’s casting couch experience at 17: ‘I was traumatized’ x 00:00

Actor Vihan Verma, known for the television show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' opened up about his casting couch experience at the age of 17. He revealed how an individual asked him to compromise for a role which left him traumatized. Vihan stated that he was afraid to confide to his parents about the incident fearing they’d ask him to quit showbiz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vihan Verma asked to compromise for a role at 17

In an interview with News18, Vihan revealed, “I encountered this unfortunate experience early in my acting career. During an audition, a suspicious individual made inappropriate advances, asking if I would compromise my values in exchange for a role. I was only 17 and terrified. I politely declined and promptly left his office."

He further stated, “Initially, I was traumatized and unsure how to react. Born and raised in Mumbai, I was aware of such incidents but never expected it to happen to me. To protect myself, I built confidence and self-assurance, ensuring others wouldn’t dare approach me with similar proposals.”

Vihan Verma received support from parents

Reluctant to share his ordeal at first, Vihan eventually opened up to his parents. “I immediately shared the incident with friends but hesitated to inform my parents, fearing they’d advise me to quit acting. When I finally confided in them, they offered unwavering support and encouragement to stay confident and assertive," he said.

He added, “I recognized that sexual harassment exists everywhere, not just in the entertainment industry. I was determined to succeed without compromising my values. I overcame the initial emotional distress by focusing on my goals.”

He concluded by asserting that predators target those who are vulnerable and that saying “no” does not hinder success but is empowering instead. “Supporting those who face similar experiences helps create a safer environment,” says Vihan.

‘Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin’ is a loose adaptation of the Bengali television show ‘Kusum Dola’. It formerly starred Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt. Later, it starred Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh as the second generation. Since June 2024, the series has featured Aishwarya with Hitesh Bharadwaj and Amayra Khurana.