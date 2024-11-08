Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact| Mumbai road safety: Killer speed breakers get fresh coat of paint!
Mumbai: How quack surgeon duped his victims
Mumbai: Armed with just sticks, hero boys of Kandivli fight off chain-snatcher
Mumbai: Plan to privatise city’s public pools sparks outrage
Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Raipur lawyer says stolen phone used in threat to Bollywood actor
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Vihan Vermas casting couch experience at 17 I was traumatized

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' actor Vihan Verma’s casting couch experience at 17: ‘I was traumatized’

Updated on: 08 November,2024 03:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Actor Vihan Verma, known for the television show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' revealed how an individual asked him to compromise for a role which left him traumatized

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' actor Vihan Verma’s casting couch experience at 17: ‘I was traumatized’

Vihan Verma Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' actor Vihan Verma’s casting couch experience at 17: ‘I was traumatized’
x
00:00

Actor Vihan Verma, known for the television show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' opened up about his casting couch experience at the age of 17. He revealed how an individual asked him to compromise for a role which left him traumatized. Vihan stated that he was afraid to confide to his parents about the incident fearing they’d ask him to quit showbiz. 


Vihan Verma asked to compromise for a role at 17 


In an interview with News18, Vihan revealed, “I encountered this unfortunate experience early in my acting career. During an audition, a suspicious individual made inappropriate advances, asking if I would compromise my values in exchange for a role. I was only 17 and terrified. I politely declined and promptly left his office."


He further stated, “Initially, I was traumatized and unsure how to react. Born and raised in Mumbai, I was aware of such incidents but never expected it to happen to me. To protect myself, I built confidence and self-assurance, ensuring others wouldn’t dare approach me with similar proposals.”

Vihan Verma received support from parents 

Reluctant to share his ordeal at first, Vihan eventually opened up to his parents. “I immediately shared the incident with friends but hesitated to inform my parents, fearing they’d advise me to quit acting. When I finally confided in them, they offered unwavering support and encouragement to stay confident and assertive," he said.

He added, “I recognized that sexual harassment exists everywhere, not just in the entertainment industry. I was determined to succeed without compromising my values. I overcame the initial emotional distress by focusing on my goals.”

He concluded by asserting that predators target those who are vulnerable and that saying “no” does not hinder success but is empowering instead. “Supporting those who face similar experiences helps create a safer environment,” says Vihan. 

‘Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin’ is a loose adaptation of the Bengali television show ‘Kusum Dola’. It formerly starred Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt. Later, it starred Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh as the second generation. Since June 2024, the series has featured Aishwarya with Hitesh Bharadwaj and Amayra Khurana.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

television news Entertainment News indian television Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK