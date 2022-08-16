Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee to turn parents for the second time

The couple posted 'Few decisions are divinely timed'

Debina, Gurmeet and Lianna/Instagram

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee who turned parents to Lianna on on April 3 this year, are set to welcome their second baby. On Tuesday, the couple took to Instagram to make the announcement. They posted, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us.#babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee." The couple shared a picture along with Lianna, with Debina holding the sonography.

