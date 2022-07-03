Breaking News
Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee share first picture of daughter Lianna

Updated on: 03 July,2022 05:02 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The couple took to Instagram on Sunday

Debina, Gurmeet and Lianna/thelooneylens


Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, who welcomed their baby girl on April 3, have revealed the face of their daughter Lianna.. Gurmeet and Debina took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of them with their daughter.

The new parents captioned the post saying, “Introducing Lianna our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face (sic).”




 


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

