Gurmeet Choudhary drops pictures of his toned body

Updated on: 17 February,2023 10:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actor dropped three images of himself where he showed his chiselled masculinity to the world

Gurmeet Choudhary drops pictures of his toned body

Picture Courtesy/Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram account


It takes a lot to achieve the desired physique to infuse life into a character. Gurmeet Choudhary left no stone unturned as he dedicated himself to a strict diet and fitness regime for the role of Maharana Pratap.


Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actor dropped three images of himself where he showed his chiselled masculinity to the world. The actor captioned the frames, "Here I am #maharanapratap Ready. It's rightly said that the body achieves what the mind believes...1 year of constant hard work, diet, discipline, 3 times every day working out is all worth it when I see myself in the mirror!"



 
 
 
 
 
Fans hailed Gurmeet's physical transformation. 'Fire', wrote a female fan. 'Real hero' wrote another fan.

Gurmeet announced his new project on Wednesday by dropping the teaser of the show. Asked about his role he said, "It's an honour to work on a project that is connected to the roots of India. Maharana Pratap was known for his courage and bravery, I am very happy to get a chance to know more about his life. It is also a challenge to portray a strong character like Maharana Pratap himself. I am thankful to Disney+ Hotstar and Nitin Chandrakant Desai for giving me this project."

Giving more details about the project, showrunner, Nitin Chandrakant Desai, said, "With Maharana, we aim to bring to audiences interesting aspects of India's history. We had a massive vision with this period drama in terms of the look, tone and feel of the series, and we are elated that we are able to turn this vision into reality. Working on a period drama is always challenging and interesting at the same time. It involves a great deal of research and eye for detailing in order to depict the facts with authenticity. We are extremely excited to begin filming this show."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

