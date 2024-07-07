Gurucharan Singh returns to Mumbai for the first time since his missing case; talks about rejoining TMKOC

After the missing case, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh has finally returned to Mumbai and was snapped at the airport

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh has finally returned to Mumbai for the first time after going missing. A video of the actor from the Mumbai airport has been posted on a paparazzi account. Singh can be seen wearing a shirt and carrying his pet in his hands. The actor also talked about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's dues.

The video shared on social media shows him discussing the dues and stating that the production team has cleared his payment dues. Gurucharan said, "Haan ji, sabka almost kar diye. Almost. Kuch ka mujhe nahi pata hai, woh mujhe puchna padega (Yes, they have cleared almost everyone’s payment. I don't know about some, I'll have to ask).”

In the video, he was further questioned about receiving calls, to which he shared that his phone is currently switched off. When asked if he plans to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Singh said, “God knows. Rab jane. Mujhe kuch nahi pata hai. Jaise hi pata chalega, aapko bataunga (God knows, I don’t know anything. As soon as I get to know, I will tell you guys).”

About Gurucharan Singh’s missing case

Earlier in April, Gurucharan's distressed father filed a complaint with the Delhi Police detailing his son's sudden disappearance since his departure for Mumbai. According to his father's statement, Gurucharan, who was visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai but never arrived.

During the initial investigation, the police found that the actor was operating multiple bank accounts for financial transactions and was frequently using credit cards despite not being in a sound fiscal state. Friends and relatives of the actor initially told the police that Gurucharan was exploring his spiritual side and had even considered going to the mountains.

The report mentioned that Gurucharan Singh returned home and told the police during questioning that he had left his worldly life to embark on a religious journey. In recent days, he visited various gurdwaras in cities like Amritsar and Ludhiana. However, he eventually decided to return home.

The report also stated that the police discovered Gurucharan was a follower of a sect that practices meditation and had expressed interest in meditating in the Himalayas. The Delhi Police had filed a kidnapping case and were investigating his disappearance.